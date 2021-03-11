Mass. scrapped a vaccine blueprint 20 years in the making

Time and again, when public services are privatized or private companies are contracted to perform core government functions, communities of color and low-income communities are the ones that get the short end of the stick, whether it’s water or health care.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts abandoned its long-developed mass vaccination plan and opted instead for a privatized solution (“20 years of vaccination planning discarded,” Page A1, March 5). Taxpayers funded two decades of mass vaccine readiness, and now millions of our dollars are bypassing that infrastructure and flowing into private corporate coffers. What are those corporations doing with that money? Surely not enough is being done to ensure that these funds equitably reach communities who are hardest hit by the virus — Black and Latinx communities — who have the lowest vaccination rates in Boston.

Let’s be very clear: The government’s first priority is to help people in a national emergency. Instead, our government ignored established public infrastructure in order to fast track no-bid contracts for well-connected corporations. The Baker administration must be held accountable for its hasty decision to privatize, and local health officials must be empowered to do what they have spent decades preparing to do.

Patti Lynn

Executive director

Corporate Accountability

Boston





Baker administration’s decision should be investigated

Thank you to reporters Anissa Gardizy, Kay Lazar, and Adam Vaccaro for this important article. Given how chaotic, inconvenient, and inequitable the Massachusetts mass COVID-19 vaccination program has been, I have been wondering why the Baker administration didn’t rely on our existing municipal public health infrastructure to get us our shots. I now know that, inexplicably, the administration tossed out the state’s longstanding guidance for emergency vaccination in favor of makeshift privatization.

Based on the Globe’s fine reporting, I have told my state senator and state representative to support an investigation into the Baker administration’s decision to abandon the state’s longstanding vaccination plan, including an assessment of the financial and human toll of that decision.

Jeri Zeder

Lexington





Disastrous vaccine rollout ought to have been predictable

The article “20 years of vaccination planning discarded” illustrates everything that is wrong with the Republican philosophy of privatization. Massachusetts spent 20 years building up a local government infrastructure to handle mass vaccinations. Charlie Baker ignores it, and the state awards three multimillion-dollar no-bid contracts to well-connected vendors. The rollout, predictably, has been a disaster. Any questions?

Paul Criswell

Wellesley