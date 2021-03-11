Richie Neal celebrates Democrats’ big win on relief bill

The Springfield Democrat sees this largest-ever relief package not just as temporary help, but as potentially game-changing legislation that could become the foundation for longer-term efforts to lift millions of children permanently out of poverty and make the Affordable Care Act live up to its name for a much wider swath of America .

The House had just passed President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, and as the House’s top budgeteer, Neal played a key role in its crafting.

Richie Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, was on the line Wednesday — and as happy as I’ve ever heard him.

The new law will also deliver $8.5 billion to the Massachusetts state government and hundreds of millions more to its cities — $100 million for his hometown of Springfield, $115 million for Worcester, $33 million for Pittsfield, $434 million for Boston — to help them rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Does it also mark an unapologetic Democratic return to Keynesian intervention in the economy? That is, the use of purposefully expansionary fiscal policy to promote economic growth?

It certainly signals a disinclination to leave economic interventions solely in the hands of the Federal Reserve, says Neal. And a determination not to be deterred by Republican scolding about deficits and debt. Congressional Republicans have lost their credibility as supposed fiscal disciplinarians by passing big, deficit-exploding tax cuts whenever in power themselves, Neal says.

“From Reagan to Bush to Trump, there were $5 trillion worth of tax cuts,” he said, noting that the Democrats’ enough-is-enough exasperation really boiled over when, during the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, the GOP pushed through a red-ink-rising tax cut whose total cost, with interest, will be in the $2.3 trillion range.

Neal is particularly excited about three aspects of the American Rescue Plan. The first is a substantial increase in federal subsidies to reduce premiums for those who buy health insurance on the Affordable Care Act exchanges. The new law also removes the income caps to qualify for ACA subsidies and ensures that no exchange-plan purchaser will pay more than 8.5 percent of income on premiums for coverage. Those changes will extend plan-purchasing aid to many who currently make more than the income limits. Although those dollars are only for the next two years, Neal thinks that when people start taking advantage of the increased subsidies, it will create pressure for Congress to make them permanent.

“Once somebody derives a benefit, it becomes pretty hard to curtail it,” he said. Additionally, under this package, the incentives for states to expand their Medicaid coverage as authorized under the ACA “are so immense that I can’t believe they would deny health insurance to poor people.” Twelve states have so far declined to expand their Medicaid programs as allowed, and handsomely reimbursed, by the ACA, so we’ll soon see.

Neal has similarly high hopes for several expanded child-related tax credits, noting that a Columbia University study projected an earlier, slightly more generous, version of the law would cut childhood poverty by more than half this year. That extra help is also limited to two years, but Neal is on a personal crusade to make it permanent. Why personal? Because after losing both his parents as a teenager, he and his two sisters were raised by their grandmother and aunt, with the help of Social Security survivors benefits. Thus he knows from experience how important government support can be for kids in precarious situations.

He’s also proud that this package will help save more than 500 foundering multi-employer pension plans, securing the retirement incomes of 1.6 million Americans.

This is government coming to the rescue in tough times, doing the kinds of things Neal has long believed in, and after Wednesday’s House vote, he was buoyant as a low-key, detail-oriented, legislative-jargon-laden budgeteer can be. Which, admittedly, stops a wee bit short of helium-balloon-in-a-high-wind status. But ebullient enough to recount a conversation he’d had that day with President Biden. Along with a heartfelt thank you, Biden told him this was just the kind of thing that Franklin Roosevelt had done for the country during the Great Depression.

For Neal, praise doesn’t get any better than that.

