Bruins looking for more offense with Rangers in town

▪ The Bruins might be fired up from general manager Don Sweeney’s Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday , in which he said changes could be coming if Bruce Cassidy’s charges don’t start scoring more. If Jake DeBrusk, a healthy scratch on Tuesday, returns to the lineup, he will be looking for his first even-strength goal of the year. David Krejci (0-11—11) hasn’t scored at all. Others who have gone dry include: Anders Bjork (no goals in his last 10 games, not including a scratch); Sean Kuraly (zero in his last 10, not including two DNPs); Chris Wagner (10-game drought, scratched for one); Jack Studnicka (11 games, not including an eight-game injury layoff); and Craig Smith (six games).

▪ Coming off Tuesday’s shootout loss to the Islanders, the B’s (13-6-4) hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the East division (13-6-4), six points behind the first-place Isles and one point ahead of the fifth-place Flyers (13-7-3).

▪ DeBrusk was back in the lineup for morning rushes, skating on his natural left side. Nick Ritchie flipped to the right side of second-line center Krejci.

▪ As of Thursday morning, the Bruins had not announced a call-up from AHL Providence. But right winger Zach Senyshyn, who had a 5-4—9 line in 11 games with the Marlborough Men, was spotted at the morning skate, skating the fourth line with left wing Kuraly and center Studnicka. That would appear to make Wagner and Bjork healthy scratches.

▪ Tuukka Rask, dealing with an undisclosed ailment, was not on the ice for the morning skate. Dan Vladar was slotted as the backup to Jaroslav Halak. Cassidy said Rask’s injury was not considered serious when he was left off the Tuesday trip to Long Island. “Just a little maintenance for him,” Cassidy said then.

▪ Want a shot of optimism? The Bruins play 16 of their final 33 games against the bottom three teams in the division — the Rangers, Devils and Sabres — including eight against struggling Buffalo. No reason the Sabres (6-14-4) won’t try to stay in 31st overall.

▪ The Bruins will see the Rangers four times at TD Garden over the final nine weeks of the season. They went 3-1-0 in four games in Manhattan, scoring 12 goals and allowing nine. Coming off a pair of losses to the Penguins, the Rangers )10-11-3) are seven points out of a playoff spot. Star winger Artemi Panarin, out since Feb. 20 for personal reasons, returned to practice Wednesday but was not expected to suit up against the B’s.

▪ Ondrej Kase, not seen since the second game of the year (Jan. 16), was spotted skating on his own before the morning skate. The Athletic reported Kase, suspected to have a concussion, was wearing a tinted visor.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.