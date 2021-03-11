Chiefs release starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz

The Chiefs were more than $22 million over the cap of $182.5 million set Wednesday. The release of Fisher and Schwartz saves about $18.3 million, leaving them able to restructure other contracts — and potentially extend players — and create enough financial wiggle room to maneuver in free agency.

Those moves will provide another obstacle in their quest to upgrade an offensive line ransacked by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs released starting offensive tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz Thursday as they sought to squeeze under the salary cap.

Fisher and Schwartz were instrumental in helping the Chiefs beat the 49ers for their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. They also played a big part in helping them return to the big game, though both ultimately missed it with injuries.

Fisher tore his Achilles’ tendon in the AFC title game and Schwartz missed half the season with a back injury.

Both of them underwent surgery and while general manager Brett Veach said recently that they could be back by the start of the season, the cost of keeping them on the roster coupled with the uncertainty of their recovery made them natural cuts.

Saints cut CB Janoris Jenkins

The Saints released starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins in yet another roster moved aimed at helping the club get below the salary cap.

On Thursday, New Orleans informed receiver Emmanuel Sanders and linebacker Kwon Alexander that they would be cut.

Those were the latest among more than a handful of prominent veterans to be released, including tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill, and punter Thomas Morstead.

The Saints also have yet to retain the services of defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the club’s 2020 sacks leader, who is due to become a free agent next week.

Texans coach has no intention of trading Deshaun Watson

New Texans coach David Culley reiterated the team has no intention of trading Deshaun Watson despite the star quarterback’s request to be dealt.

Culley, hired in January to replace Bill O’Brien, was asked more than a half-dozen times about Watson’s future with the team. Every time he made it clear he expects Watson to lead his team this season.

“We are very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback,” Culley said. “He is our quarterback. He’s the only guy we got under contract at this time right now.”

Culley said he has spoken to Watson since taking that job but declined to give any details.

Etienne gets top billing at Clemson pro day

Two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne got top billing at Clemson’s pro day, bidding to join quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a first-round NFL Draft pick. Etienne, a 5-foot-10-inch, 215-pound tailback, finished four years at Clemson as the ACC’s all-time leading rusher with 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns. He helped the Tigers win four league titles from 2017-20 and the national championship in 2018. Etienne ran consecutive unofficial 4.40-second times in his two 40-yard dash attempts in front of NFL personnel from every team except the Cowboys. Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin was the only head coach in attendance, although several general managers including those from Arizona, Buffalo, Green Bay, Miami and Pittsburgh were on hand … Ray-Ray McLoud’s solid season with the Steelers earned the wide receiver/returner a second stint with the team. The Steelers signed McCloud to a one-year deal. McCloud had been a restricted free agent … The Falcons re-signed Pro Bowl placekicker Younghoe Koo.