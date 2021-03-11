Eduardo Rodríguez makes his case to be Red Sox Opening Day starter

“I mean, that’s going to be a really big honor [to be the Opening Day starter],” Rodríguez after his start against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla. “You see how many guys were Opening Day legends. To have the opportunity to be the Opening Day starter for the Red Sox is something that I would really appreciate.”

Two years have passed and Rodríguez, in a sense, isn’t as deferential as he was in the past. Sale is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Price is with the Dodgers. In order for the Red Sox to succeed, Rodríguez understands he needs to see himself as the go-to guy.

Eduardo Rodríguez’s maturation first became apparent in 2019 when he registered a 3.81 ERA in 203⅓ innings, striking out 213. With injuries to David Price and Chris Sale , the Sox turned to Rodríguez to lead the rotation. It forced him to move out of the shadows.

Manager Alex Cora hasn’t announced if Rodríguez will the start in the opener against the Orioles on April 1. But after Rodríguez’s showing on Thursday, it’s tough seeing another Sox starter as a better choice.

He went four innings, striking out six, and allowed just a run on four hits, one of which was a homer by Alex Kirilloff in the second inning.

“As you guys know, I’ve been very hard on him, as far as attacking, since 2018,” Cora said. “He’s buying into that concept. That’s the difference between Eddie early on to the one we have now.”

The Eddie the Red Sox have now, is one who knows what he wants to do, what he needs to work on. Missing last season, while not ideal, forced Rodriguez to attack the mental aspect of the game, studying it from afar. He would imagine himself on the mound, how he would attack certain lineups and hitters.

Thursday was a reminder of that mental leap, one that solidifies him not just as the Sox’ ace but a veteran, too. He topped out at just 93 miles per hour, but lighting up the radar gun in a spring game wasn’t something the lefthander tried to do.

“I’m just working on location,” Rodríguez said. “I know that velocity is going to get back by the time we get to the season. I was just working on throwing a pitch right where I wanted. I feel like my confidence is getting better on all my pitches. Like you saw it today. My channel was working perfectly. My fastball command was good.”

Rodríguez also utilized his curveball and slider Thursday with the purpose of bouncing them in the dirt, as well as attempting to locate them on the edges of the plate.

“The way that I [attack hitters],” Rodríguez explained, “is where I think I’m maturing in the big leagues.”

Hot start

Marwin González hit just .211 in 199 plate appearances with the Twins last season. Yet he has been impressive this spring with the Red Sox. After his two-homer game against his former team on Thursday, González is hitting 6 for 15 (.400) with seven RBIs.

“He’s a good at-bat from both sides of the plate,” Cora said. “He’s been very consistent throughout his career. And we will play him against lefties and righties whenever we have a chance and whenever we find a matchup that we like, or to protect other guys.”

The Red Sox plan on using González in the infield or left field (though the infield seems more realistic). González role will be more defined as camp progresses, but teammate Kiké Hernández has no problem offering a prediction.

“Marwin is a great player,” Hernández said. “Everybody knows that. I will guarantee you that he’s going to do better this year than he did last year.”

Work to be done

Franchy Cordero, Xander Bogaerts, and Danny Santana took part in a simulated game, facing Marcus Walden and Garrett Whitlock. Cordero will need more reps before getting into a game, but Bogaerts and Santana will make their Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Rays as the DH. Bogaerts will start and get two at-bats, and Santana will follow …. Righthander Hirokazu Sawamura will also make his spring debut Friday in what Cora said will be one inning … Red Sox pitchers have flashed some velocity this spring, with Tanner Houck topping out at 98 miles per hour on Wednesday. Cora used 2019 as an example. Sox starters came into camp a bit worn down from the 2018 World Series run, and it showed in their velocity early on. “You had the names and their stuff was OK coming from ’18,” Cora said. “But as far as velocity and stuff, this is a pretty special group.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.