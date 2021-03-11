EMass high school football: 22 Players to Watch in Fall II season

Calvin Boudreau, QB, Revere — The 6-foot-2 senior threw for 1,000-plus yards with 11 touchdowns in piloting the Patriots to a 10-win season in 2019.

Tristan Benson, RB/LB, Holliston — The four-year starter has his eye on the Panthers’ career rushing record, but in a five-game season, he will need a monster sprint to amass the necessary 850 yards.

Jalyn Aponte, RB, Natick — After rushing for a school record 1,252 yards with 21 touchdowns last year, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior will look to cap his career by leading the Redhawks with another tour de force.

Andrew Chronis,OL/DL, Danvers — A four-year starter committed to play at Hamilton College, Chronis will lead a group with three linemen committed to play college football.

Hunter Dean, QB, Plymouth South — A 6-foot-6, 225-pound senior who will play at Massachusetts Maritime Academy next year, he aims to lead the Panthers to another Patriot Fisher title.

Duke Doherty, QB, Winthrop — Committed to the Naval Academy, Doherty will close out his high school career in Fall II for the Vikings after playing three years at Everett high school

Julius Gillard, QB/DB, TechBoston — The 5-foot-5-inch play caller scored 15 total touchdowns to lead the Bears to the BCL South title as a sophomore.

TJ Guy, DE, Mansfield — A 6-foot-4, 240-pound force on the edge who is off to the University of Michigan in the fall.

Jason Hall, RB/LB, Durfee — As a 5-foot-11 sophomore he piled up 1,180 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, while recording 82 tackles and three sacks at outside linebacker position. Already a three-year starter and captain, he’s also the team’s kicker and punter.

Kevin Hughes, RB/OLB, Apponequet — In a full 11-game season, the senior would be taking aim at the school’s career rushing record. But the slippery Hughes still has the chance to cap an impressive career by building off a 2019 season in which he ran for 1,370 yards and 15 touchdowns without losing a fumble. At linebacker, he added 82 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Delby Lemieux, OL/DL, Duxbury — A 6-foot-4, 260-pound junior who has an offer from Dartmouth, he will be a catalyst for the Dragons this fall.

Owen McGowan, FB/LB, Catholic Memorial — Headed to Boston College, the reigning Division 1 Player of the Year is a force at linebacker and a versatile offensive weapon who compiled over 700 all-purpose yards with six touchdowns last season.

Wes McQuillan, TE/LB, Dighton-Rehoboth — At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, the Assumption-bound McQuillan only scratched the surface last year, when he snared 10 passes for 97 yards and made 55 tackles at linebacker.

Devonte Medley, QB, Brockton — An explosive playmaker, the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Medley passed for 1,938 yards and 18 touchdowns and adding 847 yards and five touchdowns with his legs in 2019. His top target, Bentley-bound Nayvon Reid, had 40 catches in 2019.

Ryan Monahan, WR, Hamilton-Wenham — The Saint Anselm commit set program single-season records in receptions (55), yards (1,200) and touchdowns (12) in 2019.

Anthony Morrison, RB, Bridgewater-Raynham — He’ll be playing at Williams in the fall, but first Morrison has a chance to follow up on a 1,000-yard, 16-touchdown season in 2019. A throwback two-way player who rarely comes off the field, he added 350 receiving yards, 67 tackles and three interceptions.

Kalu Olu, RB/LB, Tewksbury — Senior Kyle Darrigo returns as the speedster in the backfield, but the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Olu will bring the thunder as a ball carrier and as a linebacker.

Michael Strachan, LB/FB, Attleboro — The son of coach Mike Strachan, Sr., the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker recorded 81 tackles in 2019 and is committed to the University of Rhode Island.

Collin Taylor, DE, St. John’s Prep – A 6-foot-5 strong side defensive end committed to Princeton, Taylor wrecked offensive game plans to help the Eagles clinch a second consecutive D1 state title in 2019.

Max Wolfgang, TE, North Andover – The Bentley recruit is a force in the red zone who can use his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame to box out defenders.

Jermaine Wiggins Jr., TE/DE, Central Catholic — The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end is a chip off the old block and a mainstay for a Raiders team that graduated tons of size on both sides of the ball. Wiggins Jr. will play at Bridgton Academy next year before picking from a number of collegiate offers.

Christian Zamor, LB, Everett – His older brother, Ismael, is committed to BC and the freshman linebacker will start acquiring his own offers in his first varsity season.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Matt Doherty, Trevor Hass, Brad Joyal, Cam Kerry, Craig Larson, Jake Levin, Brendan Kurie, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.















































