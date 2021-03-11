For high school football players, a return to the game is a return to ‘normal’

Just the possibility of being able to get back on the field after having their seasons halted was enough to drive DeCrescenzo and his teammates to continue to prepare as if they would one day play again.

No matter the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic or the glimmers of false hope that flickered and died out whenever discussions arose about resuming high school football in the fall or waiting until the spring, Dom DeCrescenzo and his teammates on the Reading football team kept an important distinction in the back of their minds.

As high school football returns across the state this weekend, the importance of playing couldn’t be more clear to coaches and players after going so long without it.

“It’s important because it helps us feel important ourselves,” DeCrescenzo said. “It’s really important because it’s something that we all love to play. It helps with mental health.

“For the kids, they’re doing something that they were doing before COVID. It makes them feel normal. It just adds to having fun and trying to get back to some sort of normalcy in the world. When we weren’t allowed to play sports a lot of people were sad about that decision, and it just helps out. A lot of people just feel better.

“I can tell you right now, us being in school more and seeing kids on the practice field, seeing kids playing other sports, you know, everyone seems a little bit happier — not dreadful, like they were last year when everything shut down and everything was up in the air. At the end of the day, it was different, but we just made the best out of a situation that we had.

“Once we learned that we weren’t playing football in the fall, we knew that we had to keep working, keep going, because we were going to get a chance to play. We had that confidence and we had that faith that we would have a chance to play.”

The Rockets had already started their offseason training last January. When the sports — and the country — shut down two months later, they paused as well. But there was no way they could sit idle. Once protocols were set and players could gather in small groups for workouts, they prepared as if they would play in the fall even though there were no guarantees.

There was an aspect of connectivity that could have easily gone missing in a world of quarantining, hybrid learning, and isolation, Reading coach John Fiore said.

When the Rockets held their first practice two weeks ago, they had to practice in the school’s field house because the field hadn’t been plowed, but the energy level couldn’t have been higher.

“Last year, all of us have faced loss and separation,” Fiore said. “Most people look back at high school and most of the things they remember are the feelings of togetherness with their close friends in class, and also close friends, they made it their extracurriculars and athletics.

“I think for us, what I’ve seen in the last two weeks, we have a, we have a pretty close-knit team. And I think that I think that it’s been very important that, you know, the structure or the activity, the exercise, things that in a lot of ways, were curtailed, limited, disrupted in the past year.”

Seeing how much work his athletes poured into a season that hung in the balance was enough reason for Stoneham coach Bob Almeida.

“They just kept hanging on and believing,” Almeida said.

“So I do absolutely think they deserve the opportunity to be out there, right now. They’ve put up with a lot. These kids never complain. I’m sure it’s that way at most places. Our kids never complain. They give it everything they have every single day and go out there. I mean, they absolutely deserve it. I’m sure there are a million other reasons why, but you know, that those are some pretty important ones right there, you know, so much taken away from now.

To Attleboro coach Mike Strachan, part of realizing the immeasurable social importance of playing sports is recognizing what was lost in the void.

“They lose touch with their friends and their peers and the things that they were so used to doing,” Strachan said. “The way that they were in school together and the way that they would hang out together, and that social interaction and how you build those bonds — not only for the season, but you build bonds for life.

“I think that was clearly taken from them, but they’ve all bounced back. They’re so resilient. But again, I think they were robbed of an opportunity in their lives that all of us, we had the opportunity to experience.”

In Attleboro, the 100th anniversary of the Thanksgiving Day game against North Attleboro was scheduled to take place last fall. Every year it’s a huge celebration of a longstanding tradition. The two teams battle for The Hilda Trophy. The game draws large crowds from both communities. Strachan didn’t want to see the 2021 class lose out on that moment. Being able to play the game — even if it’s in April — preserves it.

“It was important that this class and the 100th year wasn’t going to be forgotten in really one of the most infamous years in history,” Strachan said.

Strachan’s son, Michael Jr., a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker headed to the University of Rhode Island, is a member of that senior class.

“It’s going to go down as one of the most infamous years with COVID, and that this didn’t seem right that . . . this class would get lost,” said the elder Strachan. “So we wanted to make sure that the kids were recognized.”

Attleboro and North Attleborough will square off on Saturday, April 24th.

For Milton coach Steve Dembowski, football creates a safe and organized environment for kids to connect. But it also provides a chance to work together. Beyond the pandemic, the past year has seen a shift in issues of social justice, and sports has been at the center of it.

“Football is such a melting pot of people,” Dembowski said. “With Black Lives Matter and all of the emotion that has gone into that and how athletes have played such a part in expressing the need to change, there’s no greater example of people working together for a common cause and a common good than a group of kids from any of any Massachusetts community that plays football.”

After nearly a year and a half since the last time his team stepped on the field, Dembowski said not only was it safe to play but it was time.

“Life’s got to move forward. We all know that.” Dembowski said. “And for a high school kid to have the ability to get out there and compete after nine months of basically the captivity they’ve got to get back on the horse and keep riding.”





Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.





