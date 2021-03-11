A humorous Bill Belichick gets his hair cut for charity

“It’s coming off pretty fast,” Belichick said at the start of the cut.

As part of Granite Telecommunications’ eighth annual “Saving by Shaving” event, Patriots linebacker Brandon King recently buzzed off some — but not all — of Belichick’s hair to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick will be sporting a new look this offseason.

Belichick continued to crack jokes from the chair throughout his appointment, eliciting a few chuckles from King.

“It’s a tough job trying to make me look good,” he quipped. “It’s not easy.”

“See those gray hairs, Brandon?” he said later. “That’s from third-and-long.”

According to Belichick, this haircut marked the first time since he was 12 or 13 years old that the barber used a razor instead of scissors.

“There used to be more to cut off,” he said.

“You got plenty,” King said. “More than a lot of people and some guys on the team.”

For each person who participates in “Saving by Shaving” this week, Granite and its CEO Rob Hale will donate $5,000 to fund pediatric cancer research at Boston Children’s Hospital. Over the past seven years, they’ve raised $35 million.

Participants from previous years include retired Bruins defenseman Ray Bourque, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and Red Sox president Sam Kennedy.

