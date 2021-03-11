MLB will use minor leagues to test rules for speeding up games and increasing action

Bigger bases in Triple A, no defensive shifts at Double A, and in Single A, fewer step-off moves by pitchers, more pitch limits, and a pitch timer will be put under the microscope and examined by new top-level Major League Baseball staff.

On the surface, the changes are meant to put more balls in play, improve the pace of the game, and reduce injuries.

In reality, it’s all about tweaking the game to make it more appealing to a younger generation that is losing interest.

“The game on the field is constantly evolving,” said former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein, now a consultant to MLB, in a statement, “and MLB must be thoughtful and intentional about progressing toward the very best version of baseball — a version that is true to its essence and has enough consistent action and athleticism on display to entertain fans of all ages.

“These rules experiments will provide valuable insight into various ways to create a playing environment that encourages the most entertaining version of the game. What we learn in the minor leagues this year will be essential in helping all parties chart the right path forward for baseball.”

At Triple A, the changes will be subtle: First, second, and third base will increase from 15-inch sided squares to 18-inch sided squares.

The hypothesis is that the change will result in a “modest impact” on the success rate of stolen base attempts, as well as increase the times batters reach base on ground balls, including bunts.

It’s in Double A where the defensive shift will be banned, a move that will spark the most debate. The goal is to increase a batter’s ability to get on base, thus the defense must have four fielders in the infield for every pitch. There will be no more stationing a third baseman or shortstop in shallow right field to defend well-known hitting tendencies.

Depending on variables not spelled out, the rule may change in the second half of the season to require two infielders on each side of second base.

In High Single A, pitchers can’t throw to a base with their foot on the rubber; they will have to completely step off. This theoretically will make it harder to prevent runners from stealing bases. Same with the Low A leagues, where pitchers will be limited first to two and then just one “step-off” or “pickoff” attempt per plate appearance.

The Low A Southeast League will deploy an automated ball-strike system “to assist home plate umpires” in maintaining a consistent strike zone.

The Low A West League will enforce an array of time limits for pitch deliveries, inning breaks, and pitching changes.

“We are listening to our fans,” said Michael Hill, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations. “This effort is an important step toward bringing to life rules changes aimed at creating more action and improving the pace of play.

“These experimental playing rules have been approved by the Competition Committee and the Playing Rules Committee to be tested and analyzed in a highly competitive environment.”

