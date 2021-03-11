Meyers Leonard fined $50,000 and suspended one week for anti-Semitic slur

MIAMI — The NBA has fined Meyers Leonard $50,000 and suspended him from all Miami Heat facilities and activities for one week, in response to his use of an anti-Semitic term during a recent video game livestream..

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the sanctions Thursday, two days after the video began circulating on social media.

“Meyers Leonard’s comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society,” Silver said.