For quarterbacks, there’s no masking the challenge of calling out signals while wearing a face covering

Per MIAA rules as determined by recommendations from state officials, football players and coaching personnel must wear masks at all times during competition, which is particularly challenging for quarterbacks.

When Milton quarterback Chase Vaughan gets ready for football games during the Fall II season, he’ll have to pick one more accessory to add to the compression sleeves, pads, and wristbands he might choose to wear with his Wildcat uniform.

Milton High quarterback Chase Vaughan acknowledges that wearing a mask is an annoyance, but he is grateful to be playing this spring.

Vaughan, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior who passed for 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, said it’s been difficult to call out plays with a mask on cold, windy days in recent practices and scrimmages. But he is thrilled to be out on the football field.

“It is an annoyance,” Vaughan said about wearing a mask. “However, I’m just grateful to have a season, and if that means wearing a mask, so be it. It’s been way too long since I’ve played organized football and I’m excited to be back out there.”

Milton coach Steve Dembowski said the Wildcats have several ways to orchestrate their offense without verbal communication. Players will use wristbands to check plays, which can be called via hand signals, and Dembowski doesn’t expect his offense to huddle up very often this spring.

“We have multiple ways of communicating on offense that we teach and build through the beginning,” said Dembowski. “We don’t always use wristbands, but we are this spring because obviously the verbal communication can be a problem [with masks on].”

And players will have a key choice regarding the type of mask they plan to wear on game day. Vaughan said he’s been wearing a ski mask during practices because of the cold, but plans to use a blue surgical mask for Friday’s opener against Weymouth with mild temperatures expected.

A bigger concern than communication could be safety if some masks interfere with the chin strap and cause a players helmet to fly off more easily. Vaughan and others continue to experiment to find the face covering that suits them best.

“Masks with strings around the ears are hard to use with the helmet,” said Vaughan. “I’m still looking for a mask that works well with the helmet on that I can get used to using all season.”