Sara Fandel sparks Sharon girls’ volleyball to a 3-2 win over Foxborough

“We’re a much stronger offensive presence than we’ve been in the past,” Lovett said. “With Sara [Fandel] and [Sara’s sister] Leah hitting for us, and with Brynne Aidlin-Perlman and Yvette Nau also contributing. We have a lot of talent in a lot of different areas.”

After struggling to a 6-17 record in 2019, Sharon coach Andrea Lovett believes her 2-0 team is much improved this season as they get ready to face a tougher schedule.

With senior Sara Fandel leading the way with five kills in the decisive fifth set, the Sharon girls’ volleyball team came from behind for a 3-2 win — 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-27 and 15-7 — over host Foxborough.

Lovett said that requiring players to wear masks during games places an increased importance on communication, but she is glad that the rules were not modified further, as teams that played in fall 2020 could not move inside the Attack Line during play.

Despite the challenges they bring, the COVID-19 protocols also have a silver lining for the Eagles.

“One of the differences [COVID-19] has made is that the kids really appreciate being able to play,” Lovett said. “They’re staying focused more just because they’re happy to be on the court.”

The tough schedule begins next week with a match against Canton, who defeated Stoughton 3-0 Wednesday, but Lovett believes her team is up for the challenge.

“We’re all looking forward to it. We have a really strong team. It’s kind of a dream team this year,” Lovett said.

Canton 3, Stoughton 0 — Seniors Liz Bickett (10 kills, 10 digs, 5 blocks) and Angie Elias (8 kills, 8 digs) powered the Bulldogs (2-0) to the Hockomock win.

Lynnfield 3, Triton 0 — Sophomore Ella Gizmunt totalled 12 kills, 8 aces, and 2 blocks, and senior captain Ava Buonfiglio had 8 digs, 7 aces, 4 kills, and 2 blocks for the visiting Pioneers (2-0) in the Cape Ann win.

Norwell 3, East Bridgewater 0 — Julia Neumann had 14 aces and two kills and Fiona Mooers added 11 aces and three kills for the Clippers (1-1) in the South Shore victory.

Oliver Ames 3, North Attleborough 0 — Senior Allie Zwerle racked up 20 service points, 11 digs, and 10 receptions and classmate Sarah Morley recorded 16 digs as the visiting Tigers (1-0) picked up their first win of the season in the Hockomock League match.

Girls’ basketball

Everett 59, Medford 48 — Maya Kirnon had 22 points and 13 rebounds and Andrea Manley added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Crimson Tide (3-0).

Boys’ indoor track

Weymouth, 62, Milton 25 — Senior Ronan Folan won first place in the shotput with a throw of 49 feet 2 inches. Senior John Ferrarelli won the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.3 seconds for the Wildcats (1-0).



