Thursday’s Red Sox spring training report: Marwin González (two homers) powers win over Twins

Breakdown: Red Sox utilityman Marwin González had a day, going 2 for 2 with two home runs. The switch-hitter’s first was a solo shot off Matt Shoemaker from the left side of the plate in the first inning. González then hit a three-run homer in the fifth against lefthander Devin Smeltzer, this time from the right side. Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez went four strong innings with six strikeouts and no walks. He allowed just one run, on a homer by Alex Kirilloff in the second.

Next: The Sox play the Rays Friday at JetBlue Park beginning at 1:05. Garrett Richards will take the ball for the Sox, while Chris Archer gets the start for Tampa Bay.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.