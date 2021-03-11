UMass Lowell men’s basketball is 11-11 — and a win away from the NCAA Tournament

Chalk it up to an overachieving mind-set, resourceful coaching, plus inspirational performances from senior guard Obadiah Noel and sophomore forward Connor Withers.

So what are the River Hawks doing here, a game away from an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament?

Two weeks ago, UMass-Lowell teetered on the verge of completing another losing men’s basketball season, which would have been par for the course since joining Division 1 in 2013-14. Instead, the River Hawks (11-11) have rallied with three successive victories and will visit Hartford (14-8) to play for the America East tournament championship Saturday.

“Nobody thought we would get this far, and we know that,” Noel said. “And every time, before games, I tell my guys, ‘We’re not supposed to be here,’ and stuff like that. It keeps us motivated and that’s why we go out there and play very scrappy and with an edge.”

The River Hawks, who haven’t compiled a .500 record this late in a season since their Division 2 days, are about as marginalized a tournament outsider as there is.

Most of the players on this year’s team received only one D1 scholarship offer — from UMass-Lowell. And that includes Noel, the nation’s No. 5 scorer (21.8 points per game). Even coach Pat Duquette, who went from Wahconah Regional in Dalton to Williams College before experiencing plenty of success as a longtime Boston College and Northeastern assistant, has something to prove.

“I love it, I cherish it,” Duquette said during a Zoom call Wednesday. “It’s a role I’ve played my whole life.

“You’re looking at another kid [Noel] that has played the underdog role his entire career. Nobody offered that kid a scholarship until July after his senior year when I saw him in a tournament in — where was it, Obi? — South Carolina.

“And our team has embraced that, and I think it helps us play with an edge. And we should be the underdog again. We’re the road team, [lower] seed, so we shouldn’t feel that type of pressure. We should be able to go in and play loose and play with a chip on our shoulder.”

In 2013-14, UMass-Lowell made the jump to D1 after winding down a successful D2 run that included 10 postseason tournament appearances and a championship in 1988. It has been a difficult climb, partly due to restrictions on postseason eligibility.

“Nobody likes to lose, and if you look at my record, I’ve got more L’s than W’s,” Duquette said. “So has that part been fun? No. But the process has been.

“The people I work with are awesome. I can honestly say I love coming to work every day. [UMass-Lowell] has given me everything I need and the space I need to build the program the right way.

“Not being eligible for Divison 1, I didn’t realize when I took the job how impactful that would be. When you can’t go to this tournament, it impacted recruiting early on. Once that was lifted, I felt like, you know, we could hang in there with some higher-level talent.

“And that’s all we’ve done; we’ve gotten some better players and more depth in the program now than we did before.”

Crucially, the River Hawks have added inches to their inside game.

“We play a fun style,” Duquette said. “At least two of the last three years we’ve led the league in scoring, assists, field goal percentage. Offensively, we’ve been very efficient and fun to watch; we score a lot of points.

“The difference this year is we got a little more size up front; we have three 6-8 centers and we’ve never had one taller than 6-6. We’re able to compete on the glass and defend the post better than we ever have.”

Before last month, UML had been winless in the America East tournament. The River Hawks entered this year’s tournament with an 8-11 season record, and seemed on the way out after facing a 14-point halftime deficit against Stony Brook. Then they rallied for a 64-62 victory on Noel’s layup in the final seconds.

After defeating New Hampshire (72-64), UML went 16 points down before recovering for a 79-77 win over top-seeded Maryland-Baltimore County. This time, Withers came through with 28 points, via nine 3-pointers.

UML entered the tournament as the sixth seed, but even that status seemed unlikely when Noel went out for five games with an undisclosed injury last month.

“One of the only things good about him not playing for us for three weeks was the other guys really had to step up and do more and take responsibility,” Duquette said. “We grew during those three weeks partly because he was such a good leader from the sidelines, partly because we had to assume more responsibility.

“The way our offense works, it almost helps us if they’re going to focus too much attention on Obi. Then it’s going to create opportunities for other guys, and Obi knows that and he’ll make the right play.”

So, what are the chances the River Hawks can pull off one more upset?

They split back-to-back home games against Hartford Jan. 9-10, taking a 71-62 win and losing, 75-58. In the victory, Noel scored 24 points and Hartford had four starters pick up four fouls and another disqualified. The next night, the Hawks adjusted, limiting UML to six trips to the foul line and holding Noel to 18 points.

“There is a little chess match playing twice in the same weekend,” Duquette said. “I think we’re both different teams than we were earlier in the season. We’ve kind of gone through different things and the identity of the teams is a little different.

“There aren’t a lot of secrets. We’ve watched every one of their games on film as a staff, probably two times over, and I’m sure they’ve the done same. At some point it’s going to be a players’ game. If our guys can make more plays than their guys, we’ll have a good shot.”

Win or lose, Duquette believes the River Hawks’ image is in the process of changing.

“Hopefully this isn’t going to be a one-shot thing for us,” Duquette said. “I think the program is at the point where we’ve got some depth, we’ve got some good young players, a lot of players coming back. We’re going to be in the hunt each year, at least put ourselves in position where we can make this type of run.

“Obviously, everyone is really excited on campus. It’s been a really fun two weeks.”