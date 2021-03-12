HomeFront: Anthony Hopkins at his best, pizza at its yummiest, plus an outlook for the arts

ONE YEAR IN: Massachusetts has been under a state of emergency for 12 months, and while for many people, day-to-day life has taken on a draining sameness, the changes in the world of arts and culture have been monumental. The Globe’s experts look back ... and forward.

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where we’re thanking friends and relatives, essential workers and businesses, educators and health-care providers, local restaurants, and of course kitchens and couches for keeping us going since the declaration of the pandemic a year ago. This week, some annual traditions that evaporated in 2020 are back — the NCAA basketball tournament brackets will be set Sunday (men) and Monday (women) — as are some that dodged socially distanced cancellation, like the Grammy Awards, also Sunday. Dine Out Boston (formerly Restaurant Week) is back, too. Whether you need a break from vaccinated life or a full-blown case of vaccine envy, we have ideas for your downtime.

“Now, an end to this protracted intermission and a return to life — for the arts and for us — is finally in sight,” writes Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. But it’s becoming increasingly apparent that more needs to change. “It’s always puzzled me that creative artists, who after all are professional storytellers and often create work collaboratively, don’t more fully utilize those talents on their own behalf.”

Timing is still everything. “In an ordinary, non-pandemic year, most arts groups would have announced their summer program and started selling tickets by now,” writes the Globe’s Mark Shanahan, who surveys the landscape and finds that having a landscape (i.e., outdoor performance space) is a big plus. At the moment, “there’s enormous uncertainty about what will be possible, not just in July and August but for the balance of the year.”

Musicians are caught in limbo, reports the Globe’s Malcolm Gay, who checks in with several of them. “Nationally, professional freelance musicians have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” which has taken a brutal toll in the Boston area, “where a robust classical music scene has long enabled the city’s freelance players to enjoy the comforts of middle-class life.”

The big-picture numbers are ugly. Even as doors that slammed shut in dining and sports are cracking open, “much of the arts industry remains at a standstill,” writes Globe correspondent Diti Kohli. She uses industry and government statistics to quantify the crisis and the challenges that remain. “People want to come back,” says BU’s Douglas DeNatale. “But there needs to be a public perception that these are safe spaces.”

For would-be audience members, the play’s the thing — and the movie, the artwork, the dance, even the Raisinets. A Globe team fans out to ask what people miss and what they’re looking forward to, returning with an array of responses, including this one from teaching artist Amanda Shea: “There’s this vibrational magic that happens when you’re in person that you don’t get when you’re in virtual spaces.” Amen.

Recalling “the final minutes of normal life” and the origins of his excellent (he’s not saying that, I am!) Pilgrimage project, Globe art critic Murray Whyte finds himself grateful for “the simple fact that I’d been living in two worlds: The world Out There — the vast, lonely luxury of it — and the world in here, my family and I locked up tight.” Finally, “[a] year later, freedom beckons.”

As the triumph of athleisure indicates, some aspects of life have almost certainly changed forever. On the small(er) screen, “a number of pandemic-related adaptations just might stick,” says Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. They include the continuing decline of awards shows, the rise of subtitled programming, and “the increasing willingness to pay for a month or two of a particular streamer.”

At the movies, “We’re just about back to normal, but no one has any idea what ‘normal’ means,” writes film critic Ty Burr. “If 2020 was a year in which television arguably became more culturally important than the movies, it also saw Hollywood’s power players move to dominate the [video-on-demand] market that now dominates entertainment.”

FILM: Behind “a magnificent and harrowing performance” by Anthony Hopkins as a tyrannical patriarch in decline, “The Father” earns 4 stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr. First-time director Florian Zeller, who (with Christopher Hampton) adapted his own play, “has built a mousetrap for Anthony and for the audience: a portrait of senescence as seen by the sufferer.”

In “The Inheritance,” Ephraim Asili’s “fascinating” first feature, “[t]he line between fiction and nonfiction, drama and lesson, is playfully demolished,” Burr writes in a 3-star review. “If there’s a Venn diagram overlap between lovers of Black cinema, radical Panther-style communalism, and fans of French New Wave enfant terrible Jean-Luc Godard — well, this movie lives there.”

A “two-and-a-half hour slog that confuses grinding our faces in misery with seriousness of purpose,” “Cherry” “is three movies in one,” writes Burr — and they earn a total of 1½ stars. “First it’s a romance between a shy guy and his dour manic pixie dream girl, then it’s a blood-spurting war drama, and finally, endlessly, it’s an addiction movie with a side of crime spree.”

Ruan Magan’s documentary “The Hunger” (2020) screens on St. Patrick’s Day as part of the Irish Film Festival. Watching “may not be the most festive way to honor the holiday,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough, “but its grim, comprehensive, and ultimately inspiring look at the famine ... is a needed reminder of the price exacted by heartless government policies.”

Keough dons his Salem Film Fest juror hat and spotlights two documentaries: Lisa Molomot and Jeff Bemiss’s “Missing in Brooks County,” a “nuanced and disturbing” look at the immigration crisis on the southern border, and “The Jump,” Giedrė Žickytė's “darkly ebullient” tale of a Lithuanian sailor on a Soviet ship who made a break for it off Martha’s Vineyard in 1970 and wound up in a KGB prison.

Armchair sleuths dreaming of solving the 1990 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum art heist get a boost next month with “This Is a Robbery.” The documentary series traces “the most probable thrust of what happened that night and within the first year after the crime,” director Colin Barnicle tells the Globe’s Malcolm Gay. “Even if you’ve read all the books, if you’ve listened to anything on it, there’s going to be new things in there.”

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand getting through the next few weeks — to outdoor dining season (April 1 in Boston) and a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors feel safer (date TBD). This week, Globe staffers headed to Medford, Nubian Square, and Lynn for meals that sound so good, I have the Zipcar booking site open in a tab. See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here.

FOOD & DINING: What brings out opinionated Globe commenters in even greater numbers than a story about the best doughnuts in New England? A story about the best pizza in New England. In honor of Pi Day (Sunday, March 14), Globe correspondents Diane Bair and Pamela Wright offer “a look at the slices that keep topping the ‘best pizza’ lists.” A good sign: the number of times I said, “That place is crowded enough already.”

VISUAL ART: Painter Rosie Ranauro draws on her lifelong experience of chronic illness in the new show “Grow More Eyes.” “Every single piece I’m working on is about grounding myself physically in the experience of painting so that it’s bringing me back to my body,” she tells Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. At LaMontagne Gallery in the South End.

POP MUSIC: The eligibility schedule means the winners are never cutting-edge, and the Grammy Awards show “will have an even more surreal feel thanks to the way its nomination year spans the pre- and post-COVID eras,” says Globe correspondent Maura Johnston. She predicts the winners and the should-wins — which overlap only twice — in eight top categories; if you don’t already know who Dua Lipa is, you’re about to.

CLASSICAL MUSIC: After 12 years steering Boston Lyric Opera through major changes and greater community outreach, Esther Nelson will bow out at the end of the season. She’s “making room for new voices,” Nelson tells the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna. “A company benefits from having different points of view and having different artistic energies infused.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including anniversary-sparked reflections by parents on the coronavirus-era habits and discoveries they’ll take with them into the next normal. Sign up for the newsletter here.

THEATER: The clash between children who “want, unsurprisingly ... the freedom to be themselves” and parents with other ideas animates two local streaming productions. “A Brimful of Asha,” written by and starring Asha Jain and Ravi Jain, “is mostly leavened with mutual affection, but it’s also firmed up by mutual resolve,” writes Don Aucoin. As a woman whose child comes out as genderqueer in “The Pink Unicorn,” Stacy Fischer “needs every ounce of her considerable skill to thread her way through [Elise Forier] Edie’s unsubtle, preachy script” — but she delivers.

A ticket to “The Conjurors’ Club” comes with a mailed “secret package” — the magic show is both virtual and not. “[W]e’re not using trick photography, green screens, or any of those digital tools,” Geoff Kanick, the “magician-clown-poet” who created the ART production with Vinny DePonto, tells Globe correspondent Christopher Wallenberg. “People should have the sense that this is happening live right now and I can’t hit pause.”

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. Listen here.

BUT REALLY: Turning the clocks ahead for the return of daylight saving time on Sunday means that Pi Day is only 23 hours this year. Do the math right, and you can still fit in 24 hours’ worth of pizza and dessert pies — I believe in you. Wear your mask(s) and wash your hands!