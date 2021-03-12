Jacob’s Pillow is a go with an all-outdoor dance festival

The Pillow also announced plans for an $8 million renovation of its main performance stage, the Ted Shawn Theatre. Improvements will include a new ventilation system, as well as major upgrades to the stage and backstage areas, plus the front of house. The renovation will be complete in 2022, the organization’s 90th anniversary. Jacob’s Pillow director Pamela Tatge calls the renovation “transformational for artists and audience alike,” citing the scale of companies the festival will be able to bring as well as addressing a long-time need for improved ventilation and air conditioning.

Because of the pandemic, the Pillow canceled last summer’s festival for the first time in its 88-year history .

As arts organizations around the country take note of the one-year anniversary of the lockdown on live performance, Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival is among the first of the Berkshires’ major arts presenters to announce a return to live events this summer. The 2021 season of America’s largest and longest-running dance festival is on. Scheduled for June 30-Aug. 29, this year’s festival will feature dance artists representing a wide range of styles in live, outdoor performances, plus virtual access internationally.

Plans are also underway to build a new theater to replace the intimate Doris Duke Theatre, which was gutted by a fire last November. “We’ve done a research study that included listening sessions with audiences, artists, makers of all kinds to help inform the vision for this theater,” says Tatge. “We hope it will have all the warmth and character of the old theater but be a performance site for work made in the 21st century. We’re now researching architects and hope to make plans public in the fall.”

Advertisement

In-person performances will be small and appropriately distanced at the Pillow’s outdoor amphitheater. Christopher Duggan/Jacob's Pillow

For this summer’s festival, given expected travel constraints, many of the artists likely to appear are based within driving distance of the center’s campus in Becket, especially New York City. Tatge said she hopes to include one international company. Audiences can expect to see festival favorites as well as performers making their Jacob’s Pillow debuts, and repertoire will include not just existing works, but commissioned dances, some of which were created as part of the incubator initiative Pillow Lab.

Advertisement

The in-person performances will be small and appropriately distanced at the Pillow’s outdoor amphitheater, Inside/Out, plus in a variety of settings around the 220-acre campus. All will follow rigorous COVID-19 protocols based on expert recommendations and government guidelines.

Though programming will be sparser, the festival’s digital platform will allow dance fans from around the world to watch. With details to be determined, Tatge confirms, “The majority of performances will be available online, [making] it possible for so many more people to engage. … We’re so excited about using our grounds in new ways and the kind of thinking that happens when you are faced with changing your paradigm. … I’m feeling very optimistic.”

“We also will be looking to center stories and dance forms that should be amplified at this time in our history given all that this country’s been through in terms of reckoning with racism and the great social divides,” Tatge adds. “We’ll be looking to build community in this festival.” Festival 2021 will include talks, classes, and exhibitions, and The School at Jacob’s Pillow will offer on-site and virtual professional training programs.

Jacob’s Pillow is entering the final leg of its five-year strategic plan, aiming to raise $2 million during the public phase of its fund-raising campaign, toward an ultimate goal of $22 million.

Advertisement

Ticket information and specific programming details for the season will be announced in April.

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.