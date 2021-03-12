New Showtime series to be based on ‘Ripley’ novels

Showtime is putting together a series based on Patricia Highsmith’s “Ripley” novels. It’s going to be written and directed by Oscar winner Steven Zaillian, whose resume includes “The Night Of,” “Moneyball,” “Gangs of New York,” and “Schindler’s List.”

Andrew Scott, best known as the priest in season 2 of “Fleabag,” is going to star as Tom Ripley, grifting his way through the early 1960s. Dakota Fanning will star opposite him, as Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy. In the 1999 movie, those roles were played by Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow.