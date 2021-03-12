Mass. jobless rate fell in January as employers added 35,500 jobs

The state’s unemployment rate fell 0.6 percentage points to 7.8 percent in January, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said Friday.

Massachusetts added 35,500 jobs to start the year, following a loss of 8,700 jobs in December. The private sector added 26,300 jobs, led by gains in education and health services, and professional and business services. The hard-hit leisure and hospitality sector recouped 1,900 jobs in the month, but remained down 125,500 jobs, or 33 percent, compared with last year.