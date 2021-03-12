State vaccine site is a big improvement, but still hardly perfect

Unlike the previous system, which forced users to scramble for a paltry number of available shots, the new site lets people register in advance, promising to notify them by e-mail or text message when a shot is available. It’s similar to the method used in other states, like West Virginia and New Jersey.

The new site , co-developed with Internet titan Google, went live at 3 a.m. Friday, and as of 9 a.m., 200,000 state residents had used it to get in line for a vaccination. The original Vaxfinder site crashed on opening day, but there were no reported technical problems this time.

When Massachusetts launched its COVID-19 vaccine registration website in mid-February, everything that could go wrong did. But on Friday, the state took a do-over, and aced it.

Massachusetts signed contracts worth a total of $1.2 million with Boston-based Applied Geographics and Strategic Communications of Louisville, Ky., to install the Google system. It’s based on a set of cloud-based services that Google began selling last month to help local governments distribute COVID vaccines.

Rick McKenna, who runs a company that makes personal organizing software, complained to the Globe last week about the inadequacies of the Vaxfinder site. But he had nothing but praise for the new pre-registration system.

“I registered my wife this morning,” said McKenna. “Easy. Logical. And it didn’t waste time. Even though there’s still a paucity of vaccines, at least expectations were managed. Professionally done.”

Diana Rastegayeva, founder of MA Covid Vaccination Help, a website that helps people arrange inoculations, also liked what she saw in the new state system.

“The concept is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Rastegayeva, whose volunteer organization has registered over 4,500 Massachusetts residents for vaccinations.

Still, Rastegayeva found some nits to pick. For instance, the new system offers vaccines to eligible people on a first-come-first-served basis. It doesn’t give priority to the very old, for example, or to people with illnesses that might make them more vulnerable. That means a healthy 65-year-old has the same chance of getting a shot as an ailing 85-year-old.

In addition, the new service only registers people for shots at the mass vaccination sites such as Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium. But there are more than 100 other locations administering shots, including many CVS and Walgreens pharmacies. People must still visit these sites separately to sign up. A spokesperson for CVS said that his company’s signup process would remain separate from the state. Walgreens did not respond to requests for comment.

Rastegayeva predicted that many people who pre-register will continue to seek out appointments at these other facilities, especially the most vulnerable people, such as the very old. “If you’re very motivated, you’ll keep looking,” Rastegayeva said, “and if you’re 99, you should be motivated.”

Suppose a person pre-registers with the state, but also signs up for an April appointment at a pharmacy or health clinic? If the state system comes through first and he forgets to cancel his other shot, then an appointment could go to waste. If it’s the other way around, an unused state appointment is automatically given to someone else, but only after a 24-hour delay.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts state government said that people who get injections elsewhere should immediately contact the state registration system to opt out of the waiting list.

The pre-registration site also doesn’t offer a way for more than one person to sign up at a time. That means an elderly couple might end up getting scheduled for vaccinations on different days. Rastegayeva’s team of volunteers works with families and friends of seniors to get them multiple appointments on the same day, but the pre-registration site doesn’t offer that option.

Rastegayeva suggested two other improvements. Users should be given longer than 24 hours to respond when they’re offered an appointment, she said, because many seniors don’t check their e-mail or text messages frequently and might miss the notice. Also, she said the site should be presented in more languages than the current English and Spanish.













