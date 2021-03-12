Ready to go al fresco? Boston outdoor dining to begin earlier than planned, on March 22

Boston restaurants will be able to serve diners outside starting March 22, 10 days earlier than previously announced.
“Outdoor dining was one of the bright spots last summer and fall, and we’ve seen the benefits it has had on our neighborhoods: supporting local businesses, a safe and enjoyable experience for restaurant patrons, and an added resource for Boston’s small businesses during this challenging time,” Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday in a statement.
“I’m thrilled we are able to start this program even earlier, and I look forward to businesses and residents taking advantage of it.”
The change is “due to the weather forecast,” according to a statement. Boston saw unusually warm temperatures this week with highs in the 60s and 70s, though temperatures are expected to dip again this weekend.
The week of March 22, temperatures could reach up to the low 50s, and there is the possibility of rain, according to weather.com. The National Weather Service does not provide forecasts that far in advance.
Percentage capacity restrictions on restaurants were lifted late last month, but diners are still expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Last year, Boston opened outdoor dining from June through November to help the restaurants through the pandemic.
