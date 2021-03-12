Ready to go al fresco? Boston outdoor dining to begin earlier than planned, on March 22

Boston restaurants will be able to serve diners outside starting March 22, 10 days earlier than previously announced.

“Outdoor dining was one of the bright spots last summer and fall, and we’ve seen the benefits it has had on our neighborhoods: supporting local businesses, a safe and enjoyable experience for restaurant patrons, and an added resource for Boston’s small businesses during this challenging time,” Mayor Marty Walsh said Friday in a statement.

“I’m thrilled we are able to start this program even earlier, and I look forward to businesses and residents taking advantage of it.”