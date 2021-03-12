Seven lucky ways to mark St. Patrick’s Day

A ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELTIC SOJOURN GBH’s Brian O’Donovan keeps his traditional Irish music event flowing with five days of virtual shows. Singers, pipers, and dancers chime in from around the world — from West Cork, County Donegal, Newfoundland, and yes, Boston. Through March 17, 7:30 p.m., $42.50, www.celticsojournlive.com

St. Patrick’s Day was largely canceled in 2020. But this year? There’s reason for a little optimism, maybe even some socially distant celebrating. So when you crack that Guinness, don’t forget to toast — “To vaccines! To science!” Here are seven more ways (mostly virtual) to summon the luck of the Irish in 2021.

Past Celtic Sojourns involved a full crowd and a fancy theater. This year, musicians bring the magic from their living rooms. TIMRICEPHOTO.COM

KIDDOS IN THE KITCHEN: ST PATRICK’S DAY TREATS Join the bakers of Powisset Farm for a green-themed (and kid-friendly!) dessert extravaganza. Participants each get their own station and all the ingredients necessary to make Shamrock cookies, homemade frosting, and Lucky Charm rice crispy bites. Chefs-in-training should have plenty of goodies to bring home. March 13, 10 a.m., $60-$75, thetrustees.org/place/powisset-farm/

WE BANJO 3: LIVE FROM IRELAND For the first time in a year, the four-man band We Banjo 3 will perform its brand of bluegrass-tinged Irish folk music together on the same stage. Global Arts Live has arranged for the occasion to be livestreamed from Dublin’s Pearse Lyons Distillery. March 13, 5 p.m., $22.50-$79, www.globalartslive.org

MARCHING ON: SOUTH BOSTON REVISITED The city’s big St. Patrick’s Day Parade remains parked for another year, so event organizers from the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council partnered with Comcast on a 30-minute TV special. Interviews and clips from past parades are interspersed with a performance by the Boston Police Gaelic Column bagpipe band. Watch it on NECN: March 13, 10 a.m.; March 17, 7:30 p.m. Watch it on NBC: March 14, 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Dropkick Murphys promote a new album with their St. Patrick's Day livestream. Ken Susi

DROPKICK MURPHYS: STILL LOCKED DOWN Boston’s original Celtic punk band marks the holiday with a free concert and a tease for its new “Turn Up That Dial” album (out April 30). The first single, “Middle Finger,” wisely captures how so many feel this St. Patrick’s Day. March 17, 7 p.m., free, www.DKMstream.com

IRISH FILM FESTIVAL, BOSTON Check out more than 40 new features, documentaries, and shorts by Irish filmmakers. Highlights include Ruán Magan’s “The Hunger” about the 1840s potato famine that killed more than 1 million Irish while forcing another 2 million to emigrate. March 17-21, tickets starting at $12, www.irishfilmfestival.com

AQUARIUM AFTER DARK: IT’S NOT EASY BEING GREEN For this in-person, socially distanced evening event, the New England Aquarium dims the lights and invites a closer look at its St. Patrick’s-themed sea creatures — a.k.a green marine life. March 19, $23-$32, Timed tickets required. www.neaq.org

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.