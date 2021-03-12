Blind date: ‘I transferred my food to real plates, while my date ate out of the takeout containers’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

ON A DESERT ISLAND, HE’D BRING: The Bible, The Iliad, and Plato’s Republic

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s in good shape (has run 20 marathons)

BRANT P.: 47 / I.T. architect

LAST THING HE READ: Outrageous Openness by Tosha Silver

FIRST THING PEOPLE NOTICE IN HIS HOME: The Eva Perón balcony on the foyer staircase

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, CAMBRIDGE AND AYER

SERVE IT UP

Tom I’d really like to meet someone new. I feel paralyzed by all the options on dating sites.

Brant I thought it would be a good way to try to tap into a market of people that I have been unable to reach.

Tom Everything worked perfectly — we were introduced, and got right into talking.

Brant I thought Thomas was handsome. He had a great smile, was even a bit dressed up. He definitely has a great laugh.

LET’S DISH

Tom We went through where we live, what we do for work, where we’re from. I said that I had moved to Boston recently; he asked me what I thought of the city, and I said that I loved how there’s a Dunkin’ on every corner.

Brant We got the basics out of the way, like our careers and where we were born and raised.

Tom We were both into exercise. He told me about CrossFit and his kickball league, which sounded really fun.

Brant Thomas loves being on the water and Provincetown is one of his favorite places. He tried CrossFit but doesn’t think it was for him, though he admits he only checked it out once. He actually prefers to run and loves the outdoors. He may even join the kickball league that I am in.

Tom I got a salad and pasta from my neighborhood go-to, Source in Harvard Square. The food was fantastic as always. Maybe this is an annoying gay-guy thing to say, but I transferred my food to real plates, while my date ate out of the takeout containers.

Brant I got hibachi from Taka in Littleton. It was very good. I pretty much ate up the whole thing.

Tom He asked me what motivates me to get up in the morning; I’m not sure I had a great answer but it was an interesting question to talk about.

Brant We were both raised Catholic, and we both left Catholicism behind in favor of other spiritual directions. We both seem to want to do more for a higher purpose that brings joy.

Tom After about an hour I felt like we didn’t have any obvious conversation topics.

Brant I’m intrigued and curious to know more, but would have to be an in-person type of setting to really get a feel for how he and I connect.

TAKEAWAY

Tom When we finished our food, I felt like we had reached a natural stopping point. I said that I needed to call my mother before it got too late (which was true).

Brant It was pleasant and went by quickly. He wanted to call and check in on his mom before 9, which I thought was very sweet.

Tom We exchanged numbers but didn’t make any specific plans.

Brant It was a much more pleasurable experience than I had anticipated. I’d be open to doing something like this again.

SECOND DATE?

Tom No. He seemed like a really good guy, but I didn’t think there was a spark.

Brant I guess we will have to wait and see.

POST-MORTEM

Tom / B+

Brant / A-







