Five things to do online and in person, March 15-21

The Dropkick Murphys don’t disappoint — join them for their Still Locked Down live virtual concert on St. Patrick’s Day. The Celtic punk bank is sure to please with old favorites and new hits — their latest album, Turn Up That Dial, drops next month. The stream is free but a $10 donation is suggested. Watch at 7 p.m. at DKMstream.com .

Wednesday

Lace ‘Em Up

The St. Patrick’s Day Road Race is still happening, but at your own pace, between March 13-21. The event benefits the South Boston Boys & Girls Club’s youth development and teen programs. Participants — runners, walkers, strollers, even rowers — are encouraged to share their experiences on Facebook. Register by March 21 at bgcb.org. Fee starts at $15.

Starting Friday

Dive Into Documentaries

It’s time to stock up on popcorn for the Salem Film Fest, held online this year and jam-packed with 22 features and 20 shorts. Subjects range from a NYC pigeon keeper to a 95-year-old Kenyan grandmother accused of witchcraft. Each feature costs $10; blocks of four to five short films cost $5. Stream from March 19-28 at salemfilmfest.com.

Saturday

Pancakes and ... Red Pandas?

Go behind the scenes for breakfast with the red pandas at Franklin Park Zoo. As you scarf down your own meal at home, you can watch the zookeepers feed their furry little friends. Find out some fun facts about this ancient species that roams the bamboo forests of the Himalayas. Register for the Zoom event at zoonewengland.org. 9 a.m. $20.

Saturday & Sunday

Winter Fun

Fruitlands Museum hosts its last Frozen Fruitlands weekend of the winter, weather permitting. Head to the town of Harvard with your winter gear for sledding, snowshoeing, and even cross-country skiing. The entry fee also grants access to the museum exhibits. Admission is $15 per car and can be purchased online at thetrustees.org.

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.