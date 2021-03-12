I didn’t think my teenage daughter would accept my offer to take quarantine walks

Our route was always the same: a 2-mile loop that included a woodsy preserve and ended with a steep, winding hill. It took us roughly a half-hour to complete — the perfect amount of time for a conversation or non-conversation between a middle-aged mother and her 13-year-old daughter just trying to make it through a pandemic.

My window of opportunity was small. If I hesitated for a second, she’d change her mind, claiming she had too much homework or that it was going to rain.

Every day, mid-quarantine, was the same. My older daughter would appear in the doorway after her remote school day finished and murmur from beneath her gray hoodie, “Mom, you ready?” The prelude to our afternoon walks.

When Boston Public Schools closed one year ago, my husband and I packed our belongings and moved our family to Maine, where we’d bought a rambling fixer-upper 16 years earlier, before we were married. We thought we’d be there for a few weeks, maybe a month. But schools remained shut so we stayed put, fortunate that our jobs allowed us to work remotely.

My 9-year-old was content to be in Maine with her parents and sister for months on end. But not my eldest. She’s like a mercurial cat — one moment, slinking up next to us wanting attention, the next, avoiding us altogether. Throughout quarantine, she vacillated between resignation and despair. Though she knew her friends back home were similarly trapped with their families doing Zoom school, she was desperate to be in their proximity.

I was sympathetic. School closures have been devastating for so many kids. My daughter was supposed to start middle school this year and I mourn all that she’s missed: in-person instruction, new friends, sports teams, school plays, even the pep rallies.

But one autumn afternoon, I realized my daughter had spent six hours online at school, and then was logging hours more screen time video chatting with her friends and perusing TikTok. My well of compassion drained, I snapped.

“This is not healthy,” I yelled. “You need to get outdoors and get some exercise.”

“What do you want me to do?” she fumed. “I have to do school! I have to do homework!”

“But you also need fresh air and to move your body,” I roared. “Go for a bike ride. Take a walk!”

She looked at me with withering contempt. “I have no one to go with.”

“I’ll go,” I replied.

I didn’t expect her to take me up on it. If there’s ever a time in a girl’s life when she wants nothing to do with her mother, it’s when she’s 13. It’s not personal; it’s biology.

To my surprise, she said yes. Off we went. We walked the next day, and the day after that. For a while, an afternoon constitutional became our thing.

Our conversations meandered. I told her about an unsettling dream I’d had; she told me about how one of her teacher’s toddlers made an appearance in class. I told her about how I felt stuck on an article I was writing; she told me she was nervous for an upcoming science test. We talked about our family and our friends, what we were having for dinner that night, and Netflix shows we wanted to watch. Sometimes we walked in silence.

What will we remember about our lives during this pandemic? The monotony of our days. The collective grief we felt as so many people died horrible, lonely deaths, and so many others lost livelihoods. The nagging feelings of worry and uncertainty. I hope I remember the good stuff, too.

Our pandemic year in Maine is over now. Boston schools are reopening, and starting Monday my girls will be in the classroom two days a week. My oldest decided to run track this spring. Now, when her remote school day ends, she walks to practice with a friend. But I’m still ready, if she asks.

Rebecca Knight is a writer in Boston.




