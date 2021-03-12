Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

I appreciated the Perspective by Jon Gorey (“Houses Made More Money Last Year than Many Full-Time Workers. Something Is Broken,” February 7) but you do see the irony in how the Globe contributes to the problem? His article is sandwiched between several on expensive, rustic, and beautiful homes just in the magazine—not to mention the real estate section in the newspaper itself that spotlights and runs ads for million-dollar-plus homes. Just do a simple exercise to see how much space is dedicated to the affordable housing crisis.

Bangor, Maine

I commend the spirit of Gorey’s argument regarding the disparity between income gains and housing price appreciation, but asset appreciation and household income are two separate issues. The real issue is that Black and other underserved communities continue to fall behind in terms of property ownership, where they would be benefiting equally from the asset appreciation rates we are experiencing.

Sanjay Pathak

Sudbury

I’d point out that equity in homes, businesses, and in the stock market are all drivers of economic growth and job creation. Job growth is one of the most powerful ways to promote home ownership.

David Trull

Wellesley

The only benefit to the homeowners would be if they elected to sell their homes to reap the profits. Otherwise, they will be paying significantly more in real estate taxes. Increased home values also make it more difficult for people to afford to purchase a home.

Ruth Nally

Wakefield

Split Decision

What a cruel retort to a family that is hurting and trying to find a way out of an angry split (Miss Conduct, February 7). Robin Abrahams calls these troubled grandparents “self-serving,” and finds it morally unacceptable that they remain courteous to their son-in-law, who apparently has the grace not to deprive his children of their grandparents and vice versa. Does she take the grandchildren’s well-being into account in her rush to judgment?

Doris Sperber

Newton

If your child has a nasty breakup and you choose the other side, there will be consequences. ... Sometimes it’s not about who is right but about what is right for your family. Maybe the daughter has good reason to have negative feelings toward the ex. Maybe she has good reason to keep her children from her parents. They can’t take a side and expect the other side to be welcoming, especially if they’ve sided against their own child.

astrodex

Bravo for Miss Conduct’s response, it was brilliant. Abrahams covered all the bases and I’m sure the writer wasn’t expecting her very frank and honest reply.

Suzanne Chapman

Boston



