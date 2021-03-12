For sale: Condos in Cleveland Circle and near Porter Square

Online event: Wondering how you buy a home these days? Join the editor of the Globe’s Address section from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, for an online conversation with Massachusetts housing and real estate experts for tips on buying a home in these tumultuous times. Sign up now .

155 STRATHMORE ROAD #12A / BRIGHTON

SQUARE FEET 580

CONDO FEE $299 a month

BEDROOMS 1 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $300,100 in 2017

PROS Located in the back of a 1900 brick building near Cleveland Circle, this updated corner unit has its own private entrance via a small porch that overlooks a landscaped garden area. Step into the sunny living room with refinished hardwood floors and custom built-in dry bar. Off the central foyer (or dining area) is a bedroom with good light and a newer bath with stylish tile work. The remodeled kitchen features quartz counters, Shaker-style cabinets, and an understated tile backsplash. The condo fee includes heat, hot water, common laundry, and storage space. CONS This is officially a ground-level unit, though it doesn’t feel like it.

Atlee Alman, Vadala Real Estate, 978-807-8096, Atlee@vadalarealestate.com

The living room of 36 Linnaean Street #2, Cambridge.

$660,000

36 LINNAEAN STREET #2 / CAMBRIDGE

SQUARE FEET 815

CONDO FEE $573 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $148,000 in 1993

PROS This spacious first-floor corner unit with hardwood floors is in a 1920 brick building between Harvard and Porter Squares. The entry hall, with two closets and a built-in desk nook, bisects two good-sized bedrooms—one with a walk-in closet, the other with a built-in dresser. The long bath at left includes a linen closet. The living room has a whitewashed fireplace with decorative mantel, and a dining area connects it to the galley kitchen with a gas stove. The condo fee includes heat, hot water, storage, and common laundry in the basement. CONS Some dated finishes; no private outdoor space.

Matt Slowik, Compass, 617-750-2950, matt.slowik@compass.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.