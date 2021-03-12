8 residents displaced in 4-alarm Lowell fire

A four-alarm fire tore through a Lowell home Friday morning, displacing all eight of the building’s occupants, fire officials said.

The fire at 95 Andrews St. was reported at 10:21 a.m., Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron said. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half-story woodframe dwelling extending into the attic.

Firefighters struck four alarms on the fire in an effort to get more manpower to put the fire out, Charron said. There was “a lot of heat generated” in the attic, he said.