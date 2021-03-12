8 residents displaced in 4-alarm Lowell fire

A four-alarm fire tore through a Lowell home Friday morning, displacing all eight of the building’s occupants, fire officials said.
The fire at 95 Andrews St. was reported at 10:21 a.m., Lowell Fire Chief Phillip Charron said. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of the two-and-a-half-story woodframe dwelling extending into the attic.
Firefighters struck four alarms on the fire in an effort to get more manpower to put the fire out, Charron said. There was “a lot of heat generated” in the attic, he said.
All eight residents escaped the blaze safely, but a bystander and two firefighters were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, Charron said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Charron said.
It took firefighters about two hours to get the fire under control, he said.
Friday’s fire is the second multiple-alarm fire to strike Lowell in recent weeks. A 20-year-old and a 16-year old are now facing murder and arson charges after they allegedly set fire to a Westford Street building on Feb. 10. That fire went to three alarms and killed one resident, a 77-year-old man.
