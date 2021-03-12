83-year-old Westborough man charged in connection with wife’s death

An 83-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and strangulation in connection with his wife’s death, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced Friday.

Police found 76-year-old Saharbanoo Rindani dead in an apartment in the Park Village Apartments at 135 Main St. in Westborough on March 6, a statement from Early’s office said. Her husband, 83-year-old Abdal Rindani, of Westborough, was also found in the apartment and was transported to University of Massachusetts Medical Center.

Abdal Rindani was arraigned from his hospital room Friday, and will be held on $50,000 cash bail, the statement said. If he is released, he will be under house arrest and GPS monitoring.