Boston fire commissioner details department’s efforts to keep COVID-19 at bay

Dempsey said he put Deputy Chief David Walsh in charge of spearheading the department’s response to the pandemic. Walsh was honored with the Red Cross’s Firefighter Hero award this week for his work.

The measures kept firefighters safe, while not affecting the fire department’s ability to provide service, Dempsey said Thursday.

The Boston Fire Department took a series of steps — including siloing all 34 of the department’s firehouses, developing a daily symptom monitoring app, and suspending communal meals — to ensure firefighters’ safety during the coronavirus pandemic, Fire Commissioner John “Jack” Dempsey said.

One key to Boston Fire’s ability to minimize the prevalence of COVID-19 in firehouses was the department’s designated infectious control officer, whose duties were “ramped up very quickly” when the pandemic first hit last March, Dempsey said. The department added “more qualified people” to the effort quickly as the city began to shut down.

The department monitored the spread of the pandemic worldwide to stay ahead of any potential trends, Dempsey said. It also reached out to other departments across the country — he cited Seattle and New York City as examples — to see what protocols they had in place and what was working for them and what could work in Boston.

“We took their ideas and tried to see what would be effective for us,” he said in a telephone interview.

The department took existing infectious disease protocols, designed for scenarios like a bad flu season, and implemented them on a grander scale because of the pandemic, Dempsey said.

Dempsey pointed to two specific measures: a siloing of all 34 Boston firehouses, and a daily symptom monitoring app, as keys to limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the department.

The siloing, Dempsey said, effectively made Boston a city comprised of 34 different fire departments, as they stopped sending firefighters from firehouse to firehouse. If additional manning was needed, any firehouse would use personnel only from within that firehouse.

The daily symptom monitoring app asked firefighters if they were feeling any of the common symptoms associated with COVID-19 like a fever or a cough. If they responded no to all the questions on the form, they were given the green light to go ahead with their shift. But if they respond yes and reported experiencing symptoms, “red flags go up,” and they receive a call from the designated infectious control officer instructing them on next steps.

Dempsey also noted the importance of the department’s decision to suspend communal meals, typically an important event in firehouses.

“That was a move that certainly hurt morale, but it was necessary,” he said.

All firehouses and fire apparatus are now disinfected twice a day. Boston Fire also made sure all firefighters had access to proper personal protective equipment like goggles, gloves, and masks, Dempsey said.

The measures were implemented because the department “didn’t want to reduce our response capabilities” and it was “not an option to reduce services,” Dempsey said.

There are still “fires and car accidents and hazmat incidents during all of this,” he said.

Boston Fire has had “some people sick,” Dempsey conceded, but he was quick to note it was “not the kind of numbers we were seeing in the population and in [other fire] departments and businesses.”

“Just looking at our numbers, when you look at other cities and towns that were hit very badly, considering we have 1,400 to 1,500 members, our numbers were very low all the time,” he said.

With first responders eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in January, the number of firefighters testing positive or being sent to quarantine has “rapidly declined,” Dempsey said.

All the safety protocols are “minor things that we do that don’t take a lot of effort but keep everyone safe,” Dempsey said.

He said the pandemic never “overwhelmed” the department, and praised firefighters for their ability to adapt to the new measures and continue doing their jobs effectively.

“I can’t say enough about how the firefighters responded,” Dempsey said. “They showed extreme dedication to the job.”

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.
















