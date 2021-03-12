fb-pixel Skip to main content

Car slams into Methuen bank building

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated March 12, 2021, 1 hour ago
A vehicle crashed through the side of Methuen Co-Operative Bank Friday morning.
A car slammed into the side of a Methuen bank Friday morning after the woman driving it lost control while making a left turn, police said.

No one was injured in the crash which occurred around 7 a.m. Friday morning, Seargent Shawn Moore said.

A 59-year-old woman was driving the white Hyundai Tuscon SUV and was exiting a plaza diagonally across the roadway from the bank when she lost control and crashed into Methuen Co-Operative Bank at 243 Broadway. Neither the woman nor her passenger, a 59-year-old man, were injured in the crash, Moore said.

They were “very lucky on that,” he said.

The bank was closed when the car slammed into it, Moore said.

A company is en route to the scene to shore up the building’s structure before the vehicle is removed, Moore said.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

