Car slams into Methuen bank building

A car slammed into the side of a Methuen bank Friday morning after the woman driving it lost control while making a left turn, police said.

No one was injured in the crash which occurred around 7 a.m. Friday morning, Seargent Shawn Moore said.

A 59-year-old woman was driving the white Hyundai Tuscon SUV and was exiting a plaza diagonally across the roadway from the bank when she lost control and crashed into Methuen Co-Operative Bank at 243 Broadway. Neither the woman nor her passenger, a 59-year-old man, were injured in the crash, Moore said.