The case of the stolen wheelchair and ficus tree

A ficus tree and a wheelchair were among the many items that were allegedly pilfered from a building on Beacon Street in Brookline last month. Police said multiple offices at 1101 Beacon St. were targeted over a span of up to three days, and the stolen goods included two new Dell computers, two couches, two bookcases with books, a round table, a coffee table, a console table, a picture, three keys, and, as mentioned before, a wheelchair and a ficus tree. On Feb. 16, police arrested a 35-year-old suspect on the ground level of the building. He was charged with three counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime, aggravated breaking and entering in the daytime, receiving stolen property, and two counts of resisting arrest. Lieutenant Jennifer Paster said all of the stolen items were recovered at the time of the arrest.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

ONE UNSATISFIED CUSTOMER

At 5:56 p.m. Feb. 17, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Burger King on Route 1 in Saugus. According to the police log entry, the restaurant manager called 911 because a man was upset that “his onion rings were dipped in oil too much” and he was refusing to leave the drive-through. Officers Jake Aldred and Anthony Gaieski arrived at the scene and said that the customer would not be allowed to return to that Burger King location.

CASE OF THE STOLEN SUBARU

At 4:58 p.m. Feb. 15, Wellesley Police Officer Domenic Scopa went to check out a stolen vehicle that somehow ended up at an auto repair shop on Worcester Street. Police wrote that they were notified by SiriusXM that a stolen Subaru Legacy had been tracked to that address. When Scopa checked the Subaru’s registration, it indicated the vehicle had been reported stolen in Natick earlier that morning. An employee at the shop told Scopa that the Subaru was there when he arrived at work and he assumed it was left there to be fixed. The owner of the Subaru was then contacted and when she arrived to retrieve the vehicle, she noticed there was some stuff in the Subaru that didn’t belong to her: namely a backpack, duffel bag, and some clothing that she didn’t recognize. Those mystery items were removed from the vehicle and given to police. Wellesley Police Lieutenant Marie Cleary said investigators believe a juvenile stole the Subaru, and they don’t think it was connected to other car thefts that have happened in recent months. The case was referred to the Natick Police Department for further investigation.

FOOD DELIVERY FLIMFLAM

At 6:45 p.m. Feb. 17, the Halfway Cafe in Watertown contacted police to report that the restaurant had received a bogus order from someone using a food delivery app. Apparently, a woman in Virginia called the restaurant and said she received an email confirmation for $117.52 worth of food that she never ordered. The order was supposed to be delivered to an address in Waltham, so police from Watertown and Waltham went to try to talk to the person who lives there, but no one answered the door. Police said the woman was working with the food delivery service to get a refund, and she was advised to keep a close eye on her bank account and delivery app account for any further fraudulent activity.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.