Diversity catalog lets consumers ‘put their money where their values are’

Led by Salem, the municipalities are partnering to create the North Shore Diversity Catalog , a voluntary online registry listing businesses in the region that are owned by women, minorities, immigrants, LGBTQ people, veterans, and those with disabilities.

Six cities and towns north of Boston have found a way to support businesses headed by people of color, women, and others who face disadvantages competing in the area marketplace.

Flora Tonthat is the founder and owner of Northey Street House B&B, in Salem. Her B&B will be listed in a new North Shore Diversity Catalog that Salem is producing with neighboring communities.

The catalog is intended to help the participating municipalities identify diverse businesses when they award contracts. It also will serve as a marketing tool for the listed businesses, and a resource for consumers who want to promote social equity through their purchases, according to Kate Newhall-Smith, Salem’s principal planner.

Jonil Casado, owner of Flavors of your Palate, a Salem in-home catering business, said he was “jumping up and down” when he learned his business was accepted for inclusion in the catalog.

“A small business like mine that does not have a brick-and-mortar store is difficult to promote and market,” said Casado, who is Latino. “So I saw this as an opportunity for residents to learn about my business. There is so much competition, especially on the North Shore with so many restaurants. Being in the catalog, now people have a place they can find me.”

Newhall-Smith said the initiative was inspired by a similar diversity catalog created by Someville in 2019 and follows Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll’s belief that “it’s important to support our local minority and women-owned businesses as a strategy to address systemic inequities.”

She said Driscoll came up with the idea of inviting neighboring communities to partner in the project as a way to attract a wider range of businesses and broaden the catalog’s impact. Contacted last month, leaders of the five other communities — Beverly, Lynn, Marblehead, Peabody, and Swampscott — agreed to participate.

“I am happy to join in this partnership ... to establish a diversity catalog,” Lynn Mayor Thomas M. McGee said in a statement. “This will be a useful resource to our local minority and woman-owned businesses to advertise their services [and] to our constituents who want to support these businesses, and also furthers the city’s efforts for advancing racial equity.”

The catalog, which will be updated annually, is open to any brick-and-mortar or strictly online business located within the Greater North Shore region. At least 51 percent of the business ownership must be from the identified demographic groups.

Jonil Casado is the chef and owner of Flavors of your Palate, a home catering business. He is among those who will be listed in a new North Shore Diversity Catalog. Rossy Fernandez

Businesses can apply for inclusion in the catalog through March 31. Newhall-Smith and Salem planning assistant Kate Kennedy are working with local organizations to recruit applicants, and overseeing the sign-ups. When the catalog is completed later this spring, it will be displayed on the websites of the six communities.

One of the groups assisting in the project is the Salem-based North Shore Community Development Coalition, which has a program offering free consulting and technical assistance to small businesses, primarily those that are immigrant, women, and minority-owned.

“Many of the businesses that we work with ... are excited for the opportunity to be represented in the North Shore Diversity Catalog and we know this will open up a door of opportunity, access, and exposure for them,” Felicia Pierce,the coalition’s chief program officer, said by e-mail.

Flora Tonthat, founder and owner of Northey Street House B&B in Salem, is pleased her business will be included in the catalog, noting that it will be particularly helpful during the pandemic.

“As an Asian woman, COVID has made things a little more difficult lately,” said Tonthat, a native of Hong Kong, “because Asians are being targeted and negatively portrayed.”

“I also value equity, diversity, and inclusion,” said Tonthat, noting that she promotes her own B&B as a “welcoming place for all.”

“As a consumer,” she said, “I would love yesterday to have a catalog where I knew what my purchasing options were, where consumers can put their money where their values are.”

