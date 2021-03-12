Duty calls: Massachusetts National Guard headed back to US Capitol to support security efforts

The deployment, the statement said, “falls under Governor Charlie Baker’s Jan. 25 activation order,” which made up to 700 Guard members available to help at any given time with security.

The Guard members are being deployed in response to “a request from federal authorities for continued support ,” the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said in a statement.

About 400 members of the Massachusetts National Guard will head to Washington, D.C., this weekend to help provide security in the region, which remains on edge following the bloody Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol that left five people dead, including a police office r.

This second phase of the mission, officials said, is expected to last about 10 weeks. Previously, the statement said, around 600 soldiers and airmen from the Guard were deployed in Washington. They returned to Massachusetts on Feb. 22. Another group of Guard members deployed to Washington came back to the Commonwealth in late January.

Officials said the next deployment won’t hinder the Guard’s ability to respond to emergencies in Massachusetts.

“The Guard will ensure all appropriate health protection measures are implemented leading up to, and throughout, the mission,” the statement said. “This includes pre-departure screenings, COVID-19 testing, and mandatory mask wear. Additionally, Soldiers and Airmen will have individual rooms while deployed to the D.C. area to further reduce risks during this pandemic.”

The Guard’s done this many times before and knows the drill, according to the statement.

“The Massachusetts National Guard trains regularly with military, law enforcement, and civilian agencies to provide a broad spectrum of services in support of security, logistics, disaster relief, and other missions,” the statement said. “The Guard has a proven track record of success supporting civilian authorities and their frequent side-by-side training with state and local first responders makes them well-suited for this mission.”

