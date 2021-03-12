Evening daylight returns with colder weather this weekend

While temperatures on Friday are going to be back in the 60s, you know this spring weather is not going to last. We have a couple of frontal systems, which will ultimately each usher in successively colder air until finally, it’s downright frigid for the morning hours by the start of the workweek.

March 11, 2021 reached a record high of 74 degrees in Boston, one of the warmest days so early in the season.

The temperature on Thursday reached 74 degrees in Boston, the second warmest it’s ever been this early in the year. If you look back at the 10 warmest days through this part of the year, it’s worth noting that seven of them have occurred since the year 2000 another climate change indicator.

Highs Friday will be much chillier, but still mild. NOAA

Along with the colder air will come a period of gusty winds. The first will be Friday night into Saturday when a burst of wind could produce a few scattered power outages. Temperatures behind this first cold front will be colder but actually fairly seasonable mainly in the 40s. It’s the next cold front that comes through Sunday afternoon and night with more gusty winds and much colder temperatures.

Highs on Sunday will be more typical for mid-March. NOAA

The second wind event on Sunday night may not be as strong but it will push back temperatures to bring wind chills down in the single digits for Monday morning.

Actual temperatures Monday and Tuesday morning will be in the upper 10s to around 20. Highs won’t get out of the 30s in the afternoon. Yes, it will feel like winter. This is certainly below average, and while I don’t expect any plant damage, if you did put a few things out in this mild weather you are hereby warned to get them inside before the weekend.

While, all these temperature changes are going on I still don’t see any significant precipitation in the forecast. As a matter of fact we may have to wait until a storm system occurs near St. Patrick’s Day to see any significant rain or snow. And yes. there is the possibility that next week storm could bring some snow to parts of New England.

There could be a storm of rain and snow in the middle of next week. Tropical Tidbits

One final thing this is the last weekend of standard time until November. On Saturday night, once again we will set our clock an hour forward. The stress of this twice a year nonsense with moving our clocks is proven to cause more car accidents and health issues.

There is a glimmer of hope to just leave time alone. Senator Markey along with several others has introduced the Sunshine Protection Act. This bill would allow states to stay on daylight saving time permanently and mean we would no longer lose or gain an hour of sleep each year and have to adjust to the time change. One can dream.