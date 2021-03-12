Fatal crash investigated in East Boston

A teenager was killed and another was injured after a car slammed into a telephone pole in East Boston Wednesday night, police said. The Suffolk district attorney’s office identified the victim as Jonathan Hernandez, 18, of Chelsea. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police. The crash occurred at 176 William F. McClellan Highway (Route 1A), police said. Sergeant Detective John Boyle said that at approximately 8:10 p.m., Boston homicide and fatal reconstruction teams responded to the scene of the crash. Boyle said a second vehicle was involved in the crash. The two vehicles collided with each other, sending one vehicle into the telephone pole and the second into the guardrail, he said. The crash remains under investigation. Hernandez’s death was announced to the Chelsea Public Schools community in a letter sent by Superintendent Almi G. Albeyta. Hernandez attended the public schools for his entire academic life and was enrolled at the Chelsea Opportunity Academy. The school’s principal had reached out to Hernandez’s family who are “dealing with the shock and grief and loss of Jonathan,” Albeyta wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Jonathan’s family.” Grief support for students and staff will be made available Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chelsea High athletic field. Support will also be made available virtually for students enrolled at the high school and the academy, the letter said.

Dorchester Day Parade canceled again

The Dorchester Day Parade, slated for June 6, has been canceled for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee announced this week on Facebook. The decision was made to keep community members, participants, and neighbors safe, even as more people become vaccinated. The annual parade spans 3.2 miles of one of the city’s most diverse neighborhoods and is held on the first Sunday in June, according to the parade’s website. “We know that the past year has been a difficult one for everyone due to the Coronavirus Pandemic,” organizers wrote on Facebook Wednesday “We wish that we could all gather to celebrate Dorchester . . . we hope that we will be able to gather again in the near future to celebrate our community and each other.”

GLOUCESTER

Paddleboarder seriously injured on river

A 59-year-old man was flown to a Burlington hospital Thursday afternoon after he fell off his paddleboard and a sharp object struck his femoral artery, officials said. Emergency crews responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of an injured paddleboarder on the river near 10 Stanwood Point, according to a joint statement from the Fire and Police Departments. When rescue crews arrived, they found the man bleeding profusely. A tourniquet was applied and the man was safely brought ashore, the statement said. A helicopter landed at the West Parrish School. The man was flown to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. His condition was not released Thursday night.

WORCESTER

Fugitive hides in rolled-up rug

A suspect in a home invasion in Northborough was found Wednesday morning on the roof of a Worcester building, hiding in a rolled-up rug, State Police said. The alleged burglary and home invasion, occurred just after 2 a.m. on Green street in Northborough, according to a tweet from the Northborough Police Department. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Tyler Rawson by State Police, was known to the victim of the robbery, Northborough police said. State Police and Worcester police were able to track Rawson down to a residence on Cutler Street in Worcester but did not find him while searching the interior of the building, State Police said in a statement. A trooper then saw debris on the building’s roof, including trash and the rolled-up rug. When the trooper went to check the debris, he found Rawson hiding inside the rug. Rawson was arrested and taken to the Worcester Police Department, where he was booked on charges of home invasion, breaking and entering a building in the nighttime to commit a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, making threats, and firearm and ammunition offenses.