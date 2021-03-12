Grown-ups give a hoot after going on the owl prowl at the Trailside Museum

After a recent visit to Mass Audubon’s Blue Hills Trailside Museum in Milton, we added owls to the list of our favorite things. Who knew we would be smitten by these magical birds?

On a small kitchen whiteboard, my husband and I jot down things that have given us joy during this pandemic year. We savored new homemade foods (focaccia and bourbon balls), ate outside at favorite restaurants (Chiara Bistro and Steel & Rye), rediscovered Hale Reservation, and binged on “Schitt’s Creek.”

For many years, we’ve known the Blue Hills area for its hiking and skiing. The Trailside Museum is a beloved destination for scouts and school trips. Youngsters discover not-too-wild wildlife in the form of otters, ducks, foxes, and raptors.

Instead of parents with toddlers in tow, we were grown-up tourists, guests of our neighbors. Jim Rawson had given his wife, Jean, a Christmas gift to take a behind-the-scenes tour of the Trailside Museum. She is also the proud “Wildlife Guardian” of a fox. On a cold, sunny Saturday, clad in winter gear, we trudged up the trail behind Teacher Naturalist Kathleen Regan.

First sighting on this “owl prowl” was a big enclosure whose sole resident was a large snowy owl seated in the corner. In unison, our four adult voices cooed at this fluffy white bird with black-tipped feathers. Due to the injuries she sustained at Logan Airport, she is unable to return to the wild. We watched as she practiced flying from branch to branch, showing off her 50-inch wingspan.

Regan reminded us here — and often as we strolled ― that every animal was brought to the Trailside Museum as orphaned or injured. They cannot be returned to the wild because they become dependent on human feeding.

Teaching us the same life lessons as she does for students, Regan explained, “We don’t name them, although it’s tempting. They are not pets but wild animals who need sanctuary.” We nodded somberly.

Next stop behind the locked gate was a fenced-in housing complex, the owl mews, which gave us a unique perspective to see these fascinating birds up close. Through the slats, they peered outward with small dark eyes. Regan used a bright orange raptor glove to show us the barred owl. Magnificent.

Down the path, we spied the red foxes, two handsome dudes lolling on the roof of their house overlooking their hillside enclosure. The same animals that run across our backyards seemed new and interesting up close. The tour was filled with small, unscripted moments. We gushed when two young deer approached the fence.

Regan, a teacher naturalist for almost 15 years, reminded us of the toll the pandemic has taken on staffing. These special programs supplement income from Mass Audubon membership fees. She is a master, and with every turn, there was an observation and lesson.

“Before a tree is cut down, look inside for barn owls. They build nests in cavities.” Heads nodded again.

Entering the Trailside Museum, we passed the (closed) gift shop, and spied a tempting big owl puppet. Regan wears a white owl pendant necklace, and laughed that she had a big collection of owl stuff. Flash back 20 years when our toddler had a beloved snowy owl stuffed animal that begat the snowy owl glass Christmas ornament.

We admit that we acted like kids viewing the indoor displays and comparing our outstretched arms to the wingspans of various owls.

Regan led us through steel doors, and down to the basement mews. Masked and maintaining a safe distance, we experienced more owls up close. She used raptor gloves (personalized for each bird) to display a few. When they fluttered, she cooed and settled them. As they stretched, we could see the striking geometric feather patterns.

I tried to remember one image for each owl. The face of the barred owl has concentric rings surrounding each eye, and rectangular bars on its body. The great horned owl peered at us with perky ears and yellow eyes. I had not expected the robin-sized eastern screech owl to be so downright cute. Along with the owls was a colorful kestrel, a falcon that was injured flying into a window. Several owls were finishing their meals, and we watched their beaks in action. The most memorable was the barn owl with its distinctive round head, pale face and underparts. They are now found mostly on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

As we exited, we saw a wall covered with photos of residents that had passed on to the final owl sanctuary in the sky. We knew they were not pets, but still, this family gallery made it clear they were beloved. We felt it, too. In one afternoon, owls had captured our attention, affection, and admiration.

As a lifetime “night owl” worker, I felt a special kinship. With our friends, we are dog lovers first, and now, owls are a surprising second (sorry, cats). My husband, ever the wit, reminded us to give a hoot about these precious birds. We found ourselves humming “House at Pooh Corner” about the wise owl. We’re planning our next trip already.

The Trailside Museum offers periodic Family Owl Prowls and Night Hikes. Find it in the dropdown of locations at massaudubon.org.

Angela Lin is a geneticist in Boston.