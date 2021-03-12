Haverhill man accused of killing man with a metal pipe ordered held without bail

A Haverhill man has been ordered held without bail for allegedly fatally striking a man in the head with a metal pipe, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office.

Diecryk Garcia, 35, who is charged with murder, was arraigned Friday morning in Haverhill District Court where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. He will undergo a competency evaluation before a probable cause hearing scheduled for March 29, Blodgett’s office said in a statement.