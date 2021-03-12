Haverhill man accused of killing man with a metal pipe ordered held without bail

A Haverhill man has been ordered held without bail for allegedly fatally striking a man in the head with a metal pipe, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office.
Diecryk Garcia, 35, who is charged with murder, was arraigned Friday morning in Haverhill District Court where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. He will undergo a competency evaluation before a probable cause hearing scheduled for March 29, Blodgett’s office said in a statement.
The victim, identified as 34-year-old John Rosado of Haverhill, was found suffering from “significant head wounds and bleeding profusely” on the sidewalk at 127 Winter St. at approximately 4:31 p.m. Thursday, Blodgett’s office said. Rosado was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
