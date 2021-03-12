Haverhill man charged with murder after Thursday afternoon fight

Police responded just after 4:30 p.m. to a report of an altercation at 127 Winter St. and found a 34-year old Haverhill man suffering from blunt force trauma, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett said in a statement.

A Haverhill man was arrested and charged with murder after a fight Thursday afternoon, officials said just before midnight.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital and then flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Dieryk Garcia, 35, was charged with murder and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.