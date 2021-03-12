Man flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Gloucester paddleboard accident

A 59-year-old man was flown to a Burlington hospital after suffering a life-threatening leg injury from falling off his paddleboard in Gloucester Thursday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., first responders arrived at Little River near 10 Stanwood Point for a report of an injured paddleboarder, the fire department said.

They found a man who had hit his femoral artery with a sharp object after falling from his paddleboard, according to a statement from the police department.