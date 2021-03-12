fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Gloucester paddleboard accident

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated March 11, 2021, 1 hour ago
A 59-year-old paddleboarder was flown by helicopter to a Burlington hospital for life-threatening injuries.
A 59-year-old man was flown to a Burlington hospital after suffering a life-threatening leg injury from falling off his paddleboard in Gloucester Thursday afternoon.

At 4:30 p.m., first responders arrived at Little River near 10 Stanwood Point for a report of an injured paddleboarder, the fire department said.

They found a man who had hit his femoral artery with a sharp object after falling from his paddleboard, according to a statement from the police department.

The man was stuck in the marsh’s mud when crews arrived, Fire Chief Eric Smith said.

A tourniquet was applied to control bleeding, and the man was brought safely to shore, the statement said.

The man was taken by helicopter from West Parish School to a hospital for treatment.

No further information was available Thursday night.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

