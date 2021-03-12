New England news in brief

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey is warning residents to be wary of accidentally sparking brush fires as early spring typically sees an uptick in the number of such blazes. Over the past five years, March, April, and May have brought a spike in the average number of monthly brush fires, according to a statement from Ostroskey’s office. Over that time, March brought an average of 395 brush fires as compared to just 91 in February, while the number topped 600 in both April and May. “Early spring is often when firefighters in New England are busy fighting brush fires,” Ostroskey said. “As the season changes, the winds can be strong and unpredictable.” Wind is expected to whip through Boston this weekend, as temperatures fall from their warm-up this week, according to the National Weather Service. Residents can expect gusts up to 40 miles per hour beginning Friday night, dropping only slightly to 37 miles per hour Saturday. The winds will pick up Sunday morning, with gusts as high as 33 miles per hour expected. “Winds can fan the flames and fire can spread faster than a person can run,” Ostroskey said.

HAVERHILL

Man held on murder charge

A Haverhill man has been ordered held without bail for allegedly fatally striking a man in the head with a metal pipe, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office. Diecryk Garcia, 35, who is charged with murder, was arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court where a plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf. He will undergo a competency evaluation before a probable cause hearing scheduled for March 29, Blodgett’s office said in a statement. The victim, identified as 34-year-old John Rosado of Haverhill, was found suffering from “significant head wounds and bleeding profusely” on the sidewalk at 127 Winter St. at 4:31 p.m. Thursday, Blodgett’s office said. Rosado was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then airlifted to Boston Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

LAWRENCE

COVID-19 vigil planned for Saturday

Mayor Kendrys Vasquez will host a vigil to honor city residents who died in the last year from the coronavirus, his office announced. The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Campagnone Common, where an empty chair memorial symbolizes the 220residents who have died from COVID-19. State and local officials are expected to take part in the ceremony, which is open to the public. People who attend must wear masks, practice social distancing, and follow other safety protocols, the statement said.

LOWELL

Four-alarm fire displaces eight residents

A four-alarm fire tore through a home at 95 Andrews St. at 10:21 a.m. Friday, displacing all eight of the building’s occupants, Fire Chief Phillip Charron said. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy fire coming from the second floor of the 2½-story wood-frame dwelling extending into the attic, where there was “a lot of heat generated,” he said. All residents escaped the blaze, but a bystander and two firefighters were transported to a hospital with minor injuries, Charron said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire is the second multiple-alarm fire to strike the city in recent weeks. A 20-year-old and a 16-year old are facing murder and arson charges after they allegedly set fire to a Westford Street building on Feb. 10. That fire went to three alarms and killed one resident, a 77-year-old man.

WESTBOROUGH

Elderly man charged with wife’s death

An 83-year-old man was charged with attempted murder and strangulation for his wife’s death last week, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced Friday. Police found 76-year-old Saharbanoo Rindani dead in an apartment complex at 135 Main St. on March 6, a statement from Early’s office said. Her husband, Abdal Rindani, was also found in the apartment and was transported to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center. He was arraigned from his hospital room Friday, and will be held on $50,000 cash bail, the statement said. If he is released, he will be under house arrest and GPS monitoring. Rindani is set to undergo a competency evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital, the statement said.