New trail will help tourists make the South Shore’s Irish connection

“The South Shore, commonly known as the ‘Irish Riviera,’ has so many deep Irish connections and history that have helped build this country,” said Siobhán Hunter, chairwoman of the Scituate/West Cork Sister City Committee.

Expected to be online this summer, the South Shore Irish Heritage Trail will link destinations in nine shoreline towns, each one offering historical insights into the presence of an Irish community and its contributions to the region.

Scituate town committees are planning a new tourism trail that will lead visitors to sites that highlight Irish heritage on the South Shore. In addition to preserving local knowledge, planners expect the trail will prove a boon to the region’s tourism industry.

The committee, established five years ago to promote exchanges between the two communities, received a grant of $1,250 from Ireland’s government to pursue projects that strengthen their connection.

A second local group, the South Shore Irish Heritage Trail Committee, is working on creating an online presence that would guide visitors to heritage sites from Weymouth to Plymouth.

To be developed by Sperling Interactive of Salem, the website will offer visitors a “passport” to direct them to the sites in the trail’s towns, along with information about accommodations, restaurants, and related matters. Visitors can get their passports stamped at the sites, and will receive a token gift when all the boxes are checked.

“Educating people about the contributions of the Irish and their descendants is our primary purpose,” said trail committee member Brenda O’Connor. “The purpose is to link all those towns from Weymouth to Plymouth. The hook is the passport.”

South Shore Irish heritage sites will include the recently installed Easter Rising Monument on Cole Parkway in Scituate Harbor, a memorial to the famous 1916 rebellion that ultimately led to an independent Irish Republic. Other sites include the Maritime and Irish Mossing Museum, also in Scituate, and the Celtic Cross memorial in Cohasset that remembers the loss of 99 lives from the wreck of the St. John, a ship carrying victims of the Irish famine to America in 1849.

In Hull, the heritage site is the town’s public library, the onetime home of the famous Irish poet John Boyle O’Reilly, whose legendary personal history included imprisonment in England and transport to Australia before his escape to Boston.

The trail also will include sites in the coastal towns of Weymouth, Hingham, Marshfield, Duxbury, Kingston, and Plymouth.

“All the towns touch the water,” O’Connor said. She said the notion of a local tourism trail was inspired by the popular Wild Atlantic Way in Ireland.

The South Shore trail could have “a huge economic impact to these towns,” she said, in a period of recovery from the pandemic restrictions.

“It’s especially serious now to mitigate from the COVID-19 impact on these towns,” O’Connor said.

“Most tourists come to Boston and then go to the Cape,” she said. “They don’t come to Scituate. We don’t get a huge tourist population.”

The Irish Heritage Trail’s promoters believe it would be an incentive for visitors to pay attention to lesser-known aspects of local history even in Plymouth, a town whose history is a tourism magnet.

Consulted by town officials on potential sites for the trail, Plymouth historian Jim Baker offered a variety of connections that illustrate the early presence of the Irish in his town, from maritime visitors to the first Irish immigrant neighborhood at the foot of Bradford Street on the Pilgrim shore.

In a report shared with the trail’s Scituate planners, Baker cited the 17th-century arrival of Irish indentured servants to the Plymouth colony, after their ship foundered off Cape Cod, among other early connections.

Baker also cited the first Irish families who came to live in Plymouth in 1813, and a visit by an Irish bishop who traveled from Boston to celebrate Mass in one of their homes, a site that now serves as a Main Street business.

He also cited the presence of the celebrated poet Boyle, who was invited to speak at the celebration for the completion of the town’s Forefathers Monument in 1898. It was a controversial choice.

“Involving an Irish Catholic speaker in a Pilgrim ceremony was quite unusual and controversial for the time but showed that Plymouth (or at least the Pilgrim Society) recognized the importance of the Irish community,” Baker wrote.

O’Connor said planners see the trail expanding in future years to include Milton and Quincy and possibly other towns. Milton has a strong Irish heritage story in the role played by a wealthy town merchant, Robert Bennet Forbes, in captaining the USS Jamestown to Ireland with food supplies in a major effort of famine relief in 1847. In return, Ireland sent a large silver tray that remains on display in Milton.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.