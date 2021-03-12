NH woman killed 2-year-old son, then shot herself, authorities say

A New Hampshire mother killed her 2-year-old son by putting him in a closet and barricading the door before taking her life by shooting herself in the head, officials said.

The deaths of Mercedes Tremblay, 25, and Mason Tremblay on Dec. 14 at an apartment in Manchester have been ruled a murder-suicide, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

The mother and child were found inside an apartment at 1345 Bodwell Road. Mercedes Tremblay was found on a bed. An autopsy determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide, the statement said.