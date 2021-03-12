NH woman killed 2-year-old son, then shot herself, authorities say

A New Hampshire mother killed her 2-year-old son by putting him in a closet and barricading the door before taking her life by shooting herself in the head, officials said.
The deaths of Mercedes Tremblay, 25, and Mason Tremblay on Dec. 14 at an apartment in Manchester have been ruled a murder-suicide, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a statement Wednesday.
The mother and child were found inside an apartment at 1345 Bodwell Road. Mercedes Tremblay was found on a bed. An autopsy determined she died from a single gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide, the statement said.
Mason Tremblay was found pinned between a partially opened closet door and the door frame, the statement said. Furniture was propped up against the door preventing the toddler “from fully opening the door,” the statement said.
The medical examiner determined the manner of Mason Tremblay’s death is homicide, according to the statement.
Malnutrition was also determined to have been a “contributory cause of death,” officials said.
“Based upon the information available at this time, it appears that Ms. Tremblay caused the death of Mason,” officials said.
The investigation is ongoing.
