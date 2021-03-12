NH woman’s death remains undetermined after autopsy

Cynthia Halloran’s body was discovered by Manchester police shortly after 7:30 a.m. in a field behind the Youngsville Sports Complex, near the Rockingham Rail Trail parking lot, according to a statement from the office.

The cause of death for a 69-year-old woman whose body was found behind a baseball field in Manchester, N.H. on Dec. 30 cannot be determined, the New Hampshire state attorney general’s office said Thursday.

The state chief medical examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval conducted an autopsy. After additional investigation and testing, the cause and manner of death are concluded “undetermined,” the statement said.

An investigation is ongoing, and police still want to know where Cynthia Halloran was between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on that day, the statement said.

Anyone who saw Halloran that morning or has related information is encouraged to contact Manchester police detectives at (603) 668-8711.

