Northampton school board bans Confederate flag in public schools

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The Northampton School Committee has banned the Confederate flag in its public schools in response to reports from middle school students who said they felt unsafe after seeing classmates display or wear the flag during remote classes.

The 10-member Northampton School Committee on Thursday night unanimously approved of the ban on displays of the flag by students, staff, and visitors on school property, at school-sponsored activities, and during virtual events and learning, Masslive.come reports. There are exceptions for images of the flag in library materials and for properly supervised classroom assignments.

“I think this policy is an important first step toward ensuring a safe learning environment and hope we soon find a way to expand this beyond just one of these images and symbols," committee member Roni Gold said.