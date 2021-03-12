Photos: People spill outside to soak up the sunshine

Allison Nutting enjoyed the sunshine with her chihuahua Peanut under a tree in the Beaver Brook Reservation in Belmont.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA crocus opened in the warm morning sun in a Pembroke front yard.John Tlumacki/Globe StaffJoe Herman stretched before rollerblading in North Point Park in Cambridge.Lane Turner/Globe StaffWarmer temperatures made for relaxed reading in North Point Park in Cambridge.Lane Turner/Globe StaffPeople plunged into the cold water at the Edward J. McCormack Bath House in South Boston during The Shamrock Splash.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffJose Genao (left) cast his line while fishing with Angel Rivera off the Lieutenant John J. McCorkle Fish Pier at Castle Island in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe StaffPeople enjoyed the Broad Canal Walk in Cambridge.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA young cyclist enjoyed the weather in North Point Park in Cambridge.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA man paddled his kayak along the Charles River in Cambridge. Erin Clark/Globe StaffNigel and Marina Yancey of Malden hauled their 4-month-old son Jaxon over the sand in a baby stroller at Revere Beach.David L. Ryan/Globe StaffPeople enjoyed the warm weather on Thursday as they walked, ran and lounged along the Charles River in Cambridge. Erin Clark/Globe StaffA warm but blustery breeze on Duxbury Bay made a good ride for windsurfer Jim Castrataro of Clinton. David L. Ryan/Globe StaffKatherine and Jeffrey, of Cambridge, enjoyed the sunshine and the warm weather on the Cambridge Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffMina Nakagawa laughed as her ten-month-old daughter, Emma, crawled away from her on the blanket she spread out on the Cambridge Common.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe StaffA woman was framed by a window at the Edward J. McCormack Bath House at Carson Beach in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff