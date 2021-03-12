fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: People spill outside to soak up the sunshine

Updated March 12, 2021, 35 minutes ago
People strolled along the shores of Revere Beach on Tuesday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Allison Nutting enjoyed the sunshine with her chihuahua Peanut under a tree in the Beaver Brook Reservation in Belmont.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A crocus opened in the warm morning sun in a Pembroke front yard.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Joe Herman stretched before rollerblading in North Point Park in Cambridge.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Warmer temperatures made for relaxed reading in North Point Park in Cambridge.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
People plunged into the cold water at the Edward J. McCormack Bath House in South Boston during The Shamrock Splash.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
Jose Genao (left) cast his line while fishing with Angel Rivera off the Lieutenant John J. McCorkle Fish Pier at Castle Island in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
People enjoyed the Broad Canal Walk in Cambridge.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A young cyclist enjoyed the weather in North Point Park in Cambridge.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A man paddled his kayak along the Charles River in Cambridge. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Nigel and Marina Yancey of Malden hauled their 4-month-old son Jaxon over the sand in a baby stroller at Revere Beach.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
People enjoyed the warm weather on Thursday as they walked, ran and lounged along the Charles River in Cambridge. Erin Clark/Globe Staff
A warm but blustery breeze on Duxbury Bay made a good ride for windsurfer Jim Castrataro of Clinton. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Katherine and Jeffrey, of Cambridge, enjoyed the sunshine and the warm weather on the Cambridge Common. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Mina Nakagawa laughed as her ten-month-old daughter, Emma, crawled away from her on the blanket she spread out on the Cambridge Common.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
A woman was framed by a window at the Edward J. McCormack Bath House at Carson Beach in Boston.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff