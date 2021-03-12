Young man, 16-year-old charged with arson and murder in deadly Lowell fire

Boykins and Gaye set a fire in an apartment building that killed Em Chak, a third-floor tenant, and injured three other residents, two firefighters, and a police officer, Ryan alleged.

Julian Boykins, 20, of Lowell, was arrested Thursday, and police were still seeking the teen, Alexander Gaye, also of Lowell, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at news conference outside Lowell police headquarters.

A 20-year-old and a 16-year-old are facing murder and arson charges after a three-alarm house fire in Lowell last month that left a 77-year-old man dead, injured several others, and displaced more than 50 people, the authorities said Thursday.

A young mother had to throw her 2-year-old child from a window to police below, she said.

Boykins and Gaye are charged with murder, arson of a dwelling, three counts of armed assault with intent to murder, injury to a firefighter, and intimidation of a witness, Ryan said.

Boykins also faces a conspiracy charge, and his girlfriend, Tanya Karadanis, 19, of Dracut, is charged with conspiracy and evidence tampering, according to Ryan.

Firefighters and police responded shortly after 3 a.m. on Feb. 10 to a Westford Street blaze that had spread to two nearby buildings, she said.

A preliminary investigation found the fire was probably set intentionally by lighting a combustible material with an open flame, she said. Surveillance footage allegedly shows Boykins and Gaye entering the building through the back door seconds before the fire and later leaving the scene in a small four-door sedan, Ryan said.

One week after the fire, police found surveillance video that showed the sedan at a Lowell gas station, and later that day officers located the car, with Boykins sitting in the passenger seat, Ryan said. Police arrested Boykins on an unrelated outstanding warrant.

While he was in custody, Boykins allegedly contacted Karadanis and asked her to destroy the SIM card in his cellphone to eliminate evidence related to the fire, and she allegedly attempted to do so, Ryan said.

Boykins was later released but was arrested again, along with Karadanis, at a Pawtucket Street home on Thursday. Karadanis was arraigned in Lowell District Court, where bail was set at $5,000, Ryan said.

Boykins is expected to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court. Police are still searching for Gaye, who is believed to be in the Lowell area.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.