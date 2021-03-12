Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler call on Governor Cuomo to resign

Most of the calls for Cuomo’s resignation from members of the New York delegation were made within minutes of one another on Friday. In calling for his resignation, House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said Cuomo has “lost the confidence of the people of New York.”

Prominent Democratic representatives from New York joined dozens of New York state representatives in calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after several recent allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment.

New York Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman issued a joint statement Friday morning calling for Cuomo to resign, and also cited a report from the state attorney general that found his administration undercounted the number of nursing home deaths amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“Unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault. There is also the extensive report from the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature,” the statement said.

Ocasio-Cortez, Nadler, and Bowman are among 12 Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation who have called for Cuomo to step down, including Representatives Kathleen Rice, Grace Meng, Carolyn Maloney, Mondaire Jones, Yvette Clarke, Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velazquez, Antonio Delgado, and Sean Patrick Maloney.

“The mounting sexual harassment allegations against Governor Cuomo are alarming,” Meng said in a statement Friday morning, adding Cuomo is “unable to govern effectively,” and he should resign “for the good of our state.”

A majority of state lawmakers also have urged Cuomo to resign.

Cuomo has been accused of workplace harassment or sexual misconduct by five women, many of whom worked for him. Cuomo’s office said Thursday that the state reported a sixth allegation to police.

Along with an allegation that Cuomo groped a female aide at the Executive Mansion last year, the governor is facing allegations of sexually suggestive remarks and behavior toward women. One aide said he asked her if she would ever have sex with an older man. And another aide claimed the governor once kissed her without consent, and said governor’s aides publicly smeared her after she accused him of sexual harassment.

Last week, Cuomo addressed the allegations at a press conference and said he intended to remain in office and urged New Yorkers to withhold judgment until a report by New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is leading the investigation, is made public. Cuomo apologized for acting “in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” and he denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately.

State lawmakers on Thursday opened an impeachment inquiry into Cuomo that will investigate the allegations of misconduct and his administration’s handling of nursing home residents who died of COVID-19.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

