Baker renews call for feds to send more vaccine as Biden sets May 1 goal

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday night renewed his call for the federal government to supply more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Massachusetts, after President Biden called for states to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated by May 1.
“Massachusetts and the nation have accomplished amazing things together when the full force of American ingenuity is put to use,” Baker said in a statement. “Every possible resource must be dedicated to increasing vaccine production now so that states have this critical resource available for every resident in the coming months.”
In his first televised address to the nation, Biden said from the White House Thursday that his administration would expand the list of providers authorized to give the vaccine and would deploy 4,000 active-duty troops to assist with vaccinations in an effort to allow Americans to gather at least in small groups by the Fourth of July.
Advertisement
Under Massachusetts’ vaccination timeline, the general public will be eligible to sign up for the vaccine in April, according to the state.
Baker said he welcomed Biden’s announcement but redoubled his “call on the federal government to do everything in its power to increase vaccine production to meet the massive demand.”
Baker said Massachusetts is distributing vaccines more quickly than most states and is prepared to deliver many more than it currently receives.
Throughout the state’s troubled vaccine rollout, which has been beset with issues with the online scheduling portal, Baker has pointed to limited doses supplied by the federal government and manufacturers as the biggest barrier to barrier to getting residents vaccinated.
On Friday, Massachusetts is set to launch a pre-registration system that aims to make it easier for residents to get a much-coveted vaccination appointment.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Advertisement
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.