Baker renews call for feds to send more vaccine as Biden sets May 1 goal

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday night renewed his call for the federal government to supply more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Massachusetts, after President Biden called for states to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated by May 1.

“Massachusetts and the nation have accomplished amazing things together when the full force of American ingenuity is put to use,” Baker said in a statement. “Every possible resource must be dedicated to increasing vaccine production now so that states have this critical resource available for every resident in the coming months.”

In his first televised address to the nation, Biden said from the White House Thursday that his administration would expand the list of providers authorized to give the vaccine and would deploy 4,000 active-duty troops to assist with vaccinations in an effort to allow Americans to gather at least in small groups by the Fourth of July.