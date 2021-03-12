Biden promises vaccine eligibility for all adults by May 1. Will it happen?

Most notably, he directed states and other jurisdictions to make all adults eligible by May 1, setting off a seven-week sprint throughout the country consistent with the accelerating pace of inoculations. Benefiting from manufacturing improvements now boosting the store of doses after months of scarcity, his team has seized the opportunity to mobilize federal resources to rush those doses to Americans promised a semblance of normalcy by July 4.

WASHINGTON — President Biden asserted full command of the nation’s vaccination campaign in his prime time address Thursday, framing his first 100 days around a series of new promises that build on the program’s momentum and appear within reach.

“If the president is saying it can all get done by May 1, I’m all in,” said Michael Fraser, chief executive of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officers.

The main constraint is still supply, Fraser said, cautioning states against opening the floodgates before taking care of their most vulnerable residents, which is the reason many have hewed to a strict priority system. Those moving quickly to open up eligibility are doing so largely because so many people are hesitant to get the shots, he said, which foreshadows significant hurdles in reaching the level of immunity needed to corral the virus.

Biden seemed to acknowledge as much when he said opening eligibility to all adults by May 1 does not mean everyone will be able to get a shot on that date. Appointments may still prove elusive in some places, given the patchwork nature of the rollout and the gradual increase in supply.

But as with his previous goals, which were achievable because they reflected progress already in motion, this one squares with what’s happening inside factories and on the ground.

Alaska, for instance, became the first state to remove virtually all eligibility requirements, as the governor, Republican Mike Dunleavy, said this week that anyone 16 and over could sign up for a vaccine. Michigan is throwing open appointments to the general public beginning April 5, while Wisconsin health officials announced the state would do so May 1. Other states are also expanding eligibility more gradually: Ohio, Indiana, and West Virginia have opened appointments to those 50 and older. The same age cohort will become eligible next week in Texas. In Georgia, availability will expand next week to those 55 and older.

The Biden administration is sticking with May 31 as its target for having enough supply to cover the entire adult population, while stressing that it may take longer to fully immunize everyone who comes forward, especially using the two-dose protocols developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is given as a single shot. Only the Pfizer-BioNTech product has been authorized in the United States for people as young as 16.

The approach of expanding vaccine eligibility before everyone can get inoculated parallels earlier phases of the rollout. Health-care workers gained access to the shots at the program’s outset in December, though many states did not finish immunizing those who were willing until well into the new year.

Biden’s strategy is not without risks, from manufacturing setbacks and logistical breakdowns as states seek to scale their programs, to the rapid spread of new and more transmissible variants of the virus that could sicken people before they get vaccinated.

But he paired the updated timeline with a suite of initiatives aimed at expanding the number of vaccinators and the places where people can get shots, buttressing existing federal support for what his aides have repeatedly described as a "wartime effort."

The president unveiled plans for a federally supported website, also slated to go up by May 1, to help people find vaccine appointments. Details were sparse, and it was not immediately clear how such a website might sync with a jumble of state and commercial platforms. Such plans carry risks given frustrations with some existing sites, as well as the failure of HealthCare.gov, which crashed within two hours of its launch in October 2013. Jeff Zients, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, was tapped at the time to salvage the website.

Trump last year also touted a website that he claimed would help Americans find coronavirus tests, purportedly set up by Google, that fell far short of his promise.

In this case, Biden’s plan builds on technology created during a previous pandemic. In late February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention partnered with Boston Children’s Hospital to launch VaccineFinder.org, which allows users to search nationwide for vaccine providers. By entering their ZIP codes, users receive a list of nearby providers with contact information and links to eligibility criteria, as well as information about whether the providers have doses available.

The VaccineFinder site was started by Google during the H1N1 influenza outbreak in 2009 and subsequently taken over by John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s, to help with distribution of flu and other routine vaccines, such as shingles and hepatitis.

Officials expect that signing up for vaccine appointments will become simpler once there are more slots to go around. But more slots also require more staff and more space.

The administration is making dentists, paramedics, and midwives, among others, eligible to administer vaccine, building on state initiatives to surge the workforce. An additional 4,000 active duty troops will support vaccination efforts, bringing the total military deployment to more than 6,000, the White House said.

Shots will soon be available at many more locations: The administration plans to double the number of pharmacies offering vaccine, bringing the total to more than 20,000, and to direct more supply to community health centers, involving nearly 1,000 such sites throughout the country.