Cuomo says he won’t bow to ‘cancel culture’ and rejects calls to resign

Cuomo immediately rejected the calls for him to step down, telling reporters at a quickly convened news conference that he would not resign or bow to “cancel culture.” He also denied ever abusing and harassing anyone.

“Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York,” said Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee and one of the highest-ranking members of Congress. “Governor Cuomo must resign.”

NEW YORK — A raft of powerful Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation, including US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerrold Nadler, called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign Friday, saying Cuomo had lost the capacity to govern amid a series of multiplying scandals.

“I did not do what has been alleged, period,” Cuomo said.

The calls for his resignation, which came in rapid succession and appeared to be a coordinated message, were the sharpest rebuke yet of Cuomo from the upper echelons of the Democratic Party.

A least 13 House members said Friday that Cuomo should leave office following a string of sexual harassment allegations and controversy over his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic. Another House Democrat from New York, Kathleen Rice of Long Island, had previously called on Cuomo to resign.

In remarks to reporters, Cuomo reiterated that he respected the right of women to speak out but suggested that some of the accusations may have been ill-motivated and had to be thoroughly investigated.

He said that politicians who had called for his resignation without knowing the facts were “reckless and dangerous.”

President Biden and Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York have not called on Cuomo to step down, instead reiterating their support of an independent investigation into the sexual harassment claims overseen by the state attorney general, Letitia James. That investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers deputized by James, began this week.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, who serves as the House Democratic caucus chair, has also not called for Cuomo to step aside.

Still, the defection of so many New York Democrats is a troubling sign for Cuomo, who effectively controls the state party and has been perhaps the state’s most famous politician, particularly since the beginning of the pandemic, when he was hailed as a hero in some quarters and his name was whispered as a possible presidential contender.

The coordination of the calls to resign also marked the sudden deterioration of the governor’s standing and prompted new questions about his ability to survive the dual scandals. Indeed, Nadler and many of the members who called on Cuomo to resign had previously said they supported investigations, not resignation.

But they said Friday that their positions had shifted as more women accused Cuomo of inappropriate conduct.

“Recently, the deeply disturbing allegations of at least six women, including several former employees, offer detailed descriptions of sexual misconduct that raise additional concerns about the governor’s fitness to hold any position of public trust,” Representative Mondaire Jones, a recently elected progressive who represents the Hudson Valley, said in a statement. “For the good of our state and everyone who calls it home, I urge Governor Cuomo to resign.”

Also calling for Cuomo to step down were Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Yvette Clarke, Antonio Delgado, Adriano Espaillat, Brian Higgins, Carolyn Maloney, Sean Patrick Maloney, Grace Meng, Paul Tonko, and Nydia Velázquez.

Including Rice, 14 of the state’s 19 House Democrats have called for Cuomo’s resignation. Most of New York’s eight Republican representatives had already said the governor should step down.

As the governor’s scandals deepened, some of the delegation’s Democrats began talking informally with each other about their thinking on Cuomo’s fate, according to two people familiar with the conversations.

With allegations mounting, the members realized it was only a matter of time before they would have to turn their backs on him, one of the people said. That became especially clear when the majority leader of the state Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, called on Cuomo to resign Sunday, making her the most powerful Democrat to do so at that point.

The tipping point came later this week when an unidentified aide said Cuomo had groped her at the Executive Mansion in Albany, the most sexually overt allegation against the governor to date.

Lawmakers and their staff traded dozens of phone calls over the last 24 hours, reaching a decision by Thursday night but postponing the statements until Friday to avoid overshadowing Biden’s big coronavirus speech Thursday, one person said.

One reason for the unified calls was to ensure that no one person drew too much ire from Cuomo, who could influence how new congressional districts are drawn in the state and could conceivably try to punish one or two people, but not a dozen, by drawing tougher lines, one person said.

The calls for resignation came one day after the state Assembly took the first step to potentially impeach Cuomo, a third-term Democrat.

On Thursday evening, after nearly 60 Democratic state lawmakers signed on to a statement calling on Cuomo to step down, the Assembly said it would open an investigation into the governor’s actions, a broad mandate that could also include looking into Cuomo’s attempt to obscure the full extent of the death toll of nursing home residents.

On Friday, Cuomo pleaded for patience and asked New Yorkers to “wait for the facts” — from the two pending investigations of his behavior — before passing judgment.

“No one wants them to happen more quickly and more thoroughly than I do,” he said.